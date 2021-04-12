New HEXA™ In-Drawer Organizers And Silverware Trays From Spectrum® Offer Improved Solutions For Kitchen Woes

STREETSBORO, Ohio, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum® Diversified Designs, LLC, a leader in housewares and creator of innovative storage and organization solutions for all rooms of the home, brings a new standard of innovation to kitchen storage and easy cleaning with the HEXA ™ collection.

HEXA exists to solve kitchen woes, starting with its groundbreaking Hexology. This design innovation champions the mighty hexagon shape that is found often in nature—from honeycombs to pineapple skin—for its many functional and fashionable offerings.

"The Hexagon shape is the most functional form in nature. Additionally, the six-sided pattern is a modern style trend already used throughout most homes," says Tom Tylicki, Spectrum Diversified director, category management. "Geometric designs are always in fashion. They create interest while providing a brilliant accent to any space - a timeless look that's versatile yet elegant."

Available now, the HEXA in-drawer organizers and silverware trays feature the unique hexagonal, six-sided honeycomb open base design. This offers a sturdy foundation for silverware and cooking tools alike, while providing the ability for dirt, crumbs and other debris to fall through its base away from clean utensils. Simply "lift and sift" to allow dirt and debris to fall through - that's it.

In-Drawer OrganizersThe HEXA in-drawer organizers feature modular designs offering endless storage solutions. Available in a variety of sizes to configure to any size drawer, each organizer has rubber feet to minimize shifting within the drawer. They are available in Clear Frost and Stone Gray finishes.

Silverware TraysThe HEXA in-drawer silverware trays include two designs - fixed or expandable - and have multiple dividers to organize all of your utensils. Offered in five- and six-divider configurations, expandable versions feature wings that lock into place for added storage. Available in Clear Frost and Stone Gray finishes, both designs also offer a low-profile to help slide into drawers easily and feature rubber feet to prevent sliding.

Spectrum storage and organization products are designed to help Live Life Organized ™. In addition to in-drawer organizers and silverware trays, the HEXA line of innovation soon will expand to include in-fridge organizers. Currently HEXA in-drawer organizers and silverware trays are available for $2.99 - $24.99 at At Home stores and online through Amazon. For more information, please visit SpectrumDiversified.com.

High-resolution images are available upon request.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC

Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to creating a wide array of functional and fashionable organizational solutions, alongside fun and trendy kitchen tools and gadgets. Designing noteworthy, practical solutions for our customers has been the focus and passion of Spectrum Diversified Designs since 1985. The Spectrum ® and Tovolo ® brands stand for high-quality, innovative products and uncompromising customer service. We continue to have a laser focus on using intelligent design, development and quality control throughout our supply chain to provide the consumer with products they love that perform as promised. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com.

Connect with Spectrum Diversified Designs socially on:

Facebook ® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.Pinterest ® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.LinkedIn™ is a registered trademark of LinkedIn Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hexa-in-drawer-organizers-and-silverware-trays-from-spectrum-offer-improved-solutions-for-kitchen-woes-301266494.html

SOURCE Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC