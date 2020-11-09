New Heap Leach Pad At Mexus' Santa Elena Mine Nearing Completion

CABORCA, Mexico, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that the new leach pad at its Santa Elena mine in Caborca, MX is expected to be completed by November 15 th.

CABORCA, Mexico, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that the new leach pad at its Santa Elena mine in Caborca, MX is expected to be completed by November 15 th. The company has stockpiled mineralized material with an average grade of 2.3 Gpt Au. This material will be crushed and placed as soon as the pad is completed. Mexus is using assay results to determine what material to place on the pad. The company has two technicians performing fire, column, and atomic absorption assays. Production from the leach pad is expected to begin returning gold by 12/1 with a target of .5 Gpt Au in solution running 35 Gpm. The goal is to increase this to 100 Gpm by January 1, 2021. Mexus is still working on the material recently removed from its original heap leach pad which contains silver chloride. The solution to recovering the gold from this material is to run it through a wash plant.

Mexus CEO Paul Thompson added, "We want to get the heap leach pad into production providing for continuous revenue. The staff at the mine will then be able to focus on the silver chloride material. I'm also working on a long-term funding plan for Mexus. This is necessary to move the company forward, eliminate any short-term debt, and increase the production capacity quickly."

Photo of new heap leach pad

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com .

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.