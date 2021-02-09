New HDMI, DVI And DisplayPort Active Optical Cables Extend Video And Audio Signals Up To 100 Meters

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new series of audio/video, active optical cables (AOC) that were developed to extend high quality audio and video signals up to 100 meters without the use of a repeater.

L-com's new AOC cables include HDMI 2.0 assemblies, DisplayPort 1.4 cable assemblies and DVI video cable assemblies. Each series features cable lengths ranging from 10 meters up to 100 meters off-the-shelf. These new long-reach AOC cables are lightweight and flexible, require no external power supply and are resistant to EMI and RFI.

The new HDMI AOC cables feature resolutions up to 4K@60Hz, compatibility with HDMI 2.0, EDID, HDR, HDCP (2.2) and multi-channel audio support. The DVI AOC cables support resolutions to 1080p and 4K2K as well as source connectors that are programmable to store EDID information. Lastly, the new DisplayPort AOC cables provide 8.1 Gbps per channel, support for 8K@60Hz, HBR3, HDCP 1.4/2.2 and a slim 4.8mm outer diameter cable.

"Many times, our customers require the extension of digital audio and video signals well beyond the various standards' length limitations. Our new AOC cables were designed to address these types of applications where the need to extend A/V signals without the use of a repeater is a requirement," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new HDMI, DVI and DisplayPort AOC Cables are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

