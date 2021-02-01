New Haven - A Texas-based Senior Living Company Acquires Memory Care Facility In Kerrville Texas

KERRVILLE, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Haven Assisted Living is now the owner of a 48-unit memory care facility at 747 Alpine Drive, which was formerly known as Villaggio of Kerrville.

New Haven Assisted Living has been serving Texas since 2013, where they have a total of 10 facilities, including the newest acquisition in Kerrville Texas.

"New name, same great care," says Justin Yarmark, CEO of New Haven. Yarmark will add its specially-crafted memory care programming to the facility and implement the personalized care services that New Haven is known and recognized for, being named Best Assisted Living year after year. "Our focus is providing dignified care, compassion and respect in a community that services one another," says Yarmark.

Yarmark stated, "New Haven's standards and strong leadership during the pandemic has enabled us to reach out and help more and more seniors. Our goal as a team is to assist our seniors and families in finding a safe and dignified memory care option during these challenging COVID-19 times."

About New Haven Assisted Living - New Haven is a luxury assisted living and memory care residence with 10 locations across Texas. New Haven invites residents to enjoy days filled with relaxation and ease of living, along with the finest in accommodations and senior care in a boutique style setting.

SOURCE New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care