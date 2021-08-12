New Hanover County Schools First District In North Carolina To Go Live On Tyler Technologies ERP Solution

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that New Hanover County Schools, located in Wilmington, North Carolina, is the first school district in North Carolina to go live on Tyler's Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution within...

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Report announced today that New Hanover County Schools, located in Wilmington, North Carolina, is the first school district in North Carolina to go live on Tyler's Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution within North Carolina's School Business System Modernization (SBSM) program.

Through an agreement with the Department of Public Instruction's (DPI) Education Business Systems Advisory Committee and its School Business Systems Modernization Group, Tyler's Munis ERP solution was named to the North Carolina K-12 schools master services agreement as an approved vendor. As an approved statewide vendor, Tyler meets and exceeds the core tenets of a modern, flexible, and efficient ERP offering as defined by the Department of Public Instruction. As part of Tyler's commitment to the state project, Tyler will provide statewide reporting that meets the needs of the State Board of Education and local school districts from the same flexible system. To date, 28 school districts have elected to partner with Tyler Technologies through the SBSM program.

"Our core project goal is to increase operational efficiency and productivity through implementation of a modern ERP system by streamlining business processes, reducing duplication of effort, and improving overall transparency," said Mary Hazel Small, chief financial officer, New Hanover County Schools.

In addition, Tyler's Munis solution will allow New Hanover County Schools to have comprehensive financial and HR workflow, integrated data, electronic document imaging, built-in disaster recovery protection, student activity management, and the addition of Tyler's ExecuTime™ time and attendance solution.

"New Hanover County Schools has led the way for a successful implementation and has already seen benefits from modernizing their systems," said Chris Webster, president of Tyler's ERP Division. "We are excited to partner with New Hanover County Schools and other districts throughout the state to help these districts better serve their staff and students."

The DPI project aims to deliver cloud-based systems with substantial improvement to its school districts, coupled with the SBSM program goals to provide an integrated system of modern tools to effectively manage more than $10 billion in public education spending. School districts in the SBSM program experience improvements including:

Enabling near real-time position visibility and control

Providing data management and advanced analytics for decision support

Replacing discontinued and obsolete systems

Simplifying monitoring and compliance

Eliminating unnecessary duplication

Increasing efficiency of operations

New Hanover County Schools is based in the city of Wilmington and is the 12 th largest district in North Carolina with approximately 26,000 students and more than 1,700 teachers across 45 schools.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) - Get Report provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

