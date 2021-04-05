New Hampshire Business Review Honors Comcast Business With Best Telecommunications Provider For 10th Consecutive Year

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business was selected as the number one telecommunications provider in the Granite State by New Hampshire Business Review readers. This is the 10 th year in a row that Comcast Business has received this honor as part of the publication's Best of Business (BOB) Awards program. Comcast Business was recognized for its innovative service offerings designed to meet the needs of today's businesses, backed by the outstanding local employees who are instrumental in supporting Comcast Business offerings.

The annual New Hampshire Business Review BOB awards identify, recognize and honor the top companies across the state. This year, more than 4,700 readers cast their votes using anonymous online surveys to assess satisfaction. The publication unveiled the winners from more than 10 different categories during a virtual event on Thursday, April 1.

"We are grateful to once again be named New Hampshire's best telecommunications provider. It is an honor to be recognized for our outstanding products and services for the tenth year in a row, though this recognition wouldn't be possible without the support from our customers who we can't thank enough for their continued vote of confidence in us," said Barry Bader, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast's Greater Boston region, which includes New Hampshire. "This award is further proof of Comcast Business' continued commitment to developing and providing innovative technology solutions to help our customers remain agile and compete in today's increasingly digital world."

New Hampshire Business Review is the state's only business newspaper, reaching more than 50,000 subscribers every other week. It is part of McLean Communications of Manchester, a publishing company that also includes New Hampshire Magazine, ParentingNH and New Hampshire Home Magazine. To view a full list of the 2021 winning businesses, visit www.bobawardsnh.com.

For more information on Comcast Business, visit https://business.comcast.com/.

About Comcast BusinessComcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @Comcast Business and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hampshire-business-review-honors-comcast-business-with-best-telecommunications-provider-for-10th-consecutive-year-301262107.html

SOURCE Comcast Cable