New Ghetto Gastro Collaboration With Williams Sonoma Includes THE KING Blender (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced the launch of a new collaboration with Ghetto Gastro in partnership with kitchen design and manufacturing company, CRUX.

Ghetto Gastro Launches Collaboration with Williams Sonoma (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Born in the Bronx and inspired by a youthful generation of cooking enthusiasts, Ghetto Gastro is a collective of top chefs who utilize food to empower communities and advance social justice by igniting conversations around race, class and inclusion. Ghetto Gastro's members Jon Gray, Lester Walker and Pierre Serrão worked with CRUX and Williams Sonoma for over a year to design a line of countertop kitchen electrics that serve up bold designs for home cooks who are plugged into the world beyond their kitchen. The end result is a line of kitchenware that offers sleek, simple-to-use appliances with bold design details.

During an exclusive pre-launch of the collaboration, Williams Sonoma offered customers and Ghetto Gastro aficionados the opportunity to purchase The TRNR, a rotating waffle maker prior to the official full collection launch on September 29th. The exclusive pre-drop of the waffle maker sold out within two days of launching, further driving excitement for the full collection launch. Fans of Ghetto Gastro including A-list celebrities and notable celebrity chefs joined in on the hype of the pre-launch by sharing the collaboration across their social media channels.

"Williams Sonoma has a rich history of offering our customers unique products that tell a story and support a worthy cause," said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. "We are proud to partner with Ghetto Gastro and support their commitment to community and advancing social justice through food by being the exclusive retailer of the CRUXGG collaboration."

"Working with Ghetto Gastro for the past year on this collection has been incredible and inspiring," says CRUX founder and CEO, Shae Hong. "The CRUX design studio and the kitchen share the same energy, and we wanted to create that vibe in our products - bringing bold, conversation-starters to the countertop; products that have a purpose both in the kitchen and in the community."

"From the moment we linked up with Shae, the CRUX team, and Williams Sonoma, we knew that we shared a vision for disrupting and breathing new energy into the category," says Jon Gray, co-founder of Ghetto Gastro. "We created CRUXGG to tell a story through our shared visions of style and purpose, one that lifts up communities and allows us to connect through food."

The CRUXGG collection for Williams Sonoma includes:

The KING - CRUXGG KING 3.5HP Blender Capacitive Touch Matte BlackThe 10-speed KING blender is a force to be reckoned with. With a 3.5 peak horsepower motor, it can easily handle ice, frozen fruits, fresh veggies and more. It can even turn grains into flour and nuts into milk with the push of a button. $299.95

The DRIP - CRUXGG DRIP 14 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker Matte BlackThe DRIP coffee maker features three coffee strength settings - regular, gourmet, and bold - so you can choose how you brew every morning. Top of the line features like pause and serve, auto shut off, and a permanent filter basket, so no paper filters needed. $99.95

The MUSA - CRUXGG MUSA 6.5 Qt. Air Pro Cook & Fry Matte BlackThe MUSA AirPro combines 10, yes 10, cooking functions into one sleek machine. Think pressure cooker + air fryer + the best looking thing on your countertop. $299.95

The BRED - CRUXGG BRED 2LB Bread Maker Matte BlackBRED is our all purpose bread maker built to save time and simplify baking. This thing has 15 preset programs, two loaf sizes, three crust colors and can be used to make jams, doughs and cakes. $169.95

The SATA - CRUXGG SATA 2 Slice Toaster Matte BlackThe SATA 2-Slice toaster has what you need for the perfect counter top toaster. Extra-wide slots means more room to hold that thick bread, bagels and Texas-style Toast. 6 shade settings with reheat for precise browning. $69.95

The TRNR - CRUXGG TRNR Double Rotating Waffle Maker Matte BlackThe TRNR double rotating waffle maker can cook up to 8 Belgian style waffles in under ten minutes. Plus, it promises even cooking and browning on all the angles. $149.95

The NEFI - CRUXGG NEFI 6 Slice Digital Toaster Oven with Air Frying Matte BlackThe NEFI Toaster Oven combines intense heat and turbo convection to maximize air flow for that crispy food your whole crew has been craving. $249.95

To shop the exclusive CRUXGG collaboration and to learn more about Ghetto Gastro, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/GhettoGastro.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks' tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About Ghetto Gastro

Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker are the Bronx-born culinary collective known as Ghetto Gastro. The Bronx is part of the team's lifeblood, and every piece of the Ghetto Gastro universe is meant to uplift and celebrate the borough, and other places like it, as an unsung driver of global culture. Through immersive culinary experiences produced with the conceptual approach of art installations, they spark larger conversations around inclusion, race, and economic empowerment. www.ghettogastro.com

About CRUX

Inspired by the city's style and resilience, CRUX was born in NYC in 2016 to empower a generation of youthful cooking enthusiasts to create groundbreaking culinary experiences at home. CRUX has been revolutionizing the kitchenware space since its inception and was one of the first to bring the affordable air fryer to market in 2017. With the ability to conceptualize kitchenware ideas without sacrificing premium design, simplicity and accessibility, CRUX has distinguished itself as a trailblazing category-buster at the intersection of culture and innovation.

CRUX is part of the Made by Gather™ portfolio of brands. Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Shae Hong, Made by Gather designs and manufactures a portfolio of kitchen essential brands, built with empathy, for the cost-conscious, design-savvy consumer. Made by Gather brands can be found online and in store at major retailers nationwide.

