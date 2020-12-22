New Georgia Polls Show A Tight Senate Race, Especially Among Women Voters

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-partisan advocacy group All in Together has teamed up with Lake Research and Emerson College Polling to study women voters in 2020.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-partisan advocacy group All in Together has teamed up with Lake Research and Emerson College Polling to study women voters in 2020. The third survey of the study looked at 332 registered women voters in Georgia from December 14 - 16 th, 2020 with a +/-5.4% margin of error. The survey reached a total of 605 registered voters in Georgia, with a +/-4% margin of error.

The Republican Senate candidates are slightly ahead in both races. Women are evenly split in both races: 50% say they voted for or plan to vote for Ossoff, while 49% side with Perdue; 50% say they voted for or plan to vote for Loeffler, while 49% side with Warnock. Men are slightly more likely to say they will vote for or they already have voted for the Republican candidates: 53% choose Perdue to 47% for Ossoff; 53% choose Loeffler to 47% for Warnock. Suburban women are a battleground and split in both races. Independent voters lean toward the Democratic candidates in both races.

It is universally important to GA women voters, and voters overall, that this is the election that will determine which party controls the Senate: 87% of women say it is very important to them personally to vote in this Senate election. This is true among both Democratic (87%) and Republican (89%) women.

Nearly three-in-ten (29%) women voters say the ads or mail pieces they have seen about the Senate race have influenced their vote choice. Among the women voters who say they've been influenced, a solid majority (70%) are influenced to vote for the Democratic candidates.

Forty-five percent (45%) of GA women say the Presidential Election results make them much more interested in voting in these Senate races. Turnout of young people could make a huge difference, where only 17% are much more interested, and only 10% are very confident that the votes will be counted fairly.

In a forced choice, women are more likely to say that Republican control of the Senate is important for checks and balances on the Democratic President (43%) than they are to say that with Democratic control of both the Senate and the Presidency, we are more likely to get something done on COVID economic relief and getting the economy moving (34%).

Georgia Women voters' top priority in their vote for Senate is stopping the COVID-19 pandemic (26%) followed by getting the economy going (17%), moving ahead on economic relief (13%), balancing the Democratic President (11%), the candidate's views reflecting their own moral views on issues (10%), and helping working families (9%).

Nearly two-thirds of both Democratic (64%) and Republican women (63%) say they are encouraging friends and neighbors to vote. Republican women are more likely to be encouraging friends and neighbors to vote in this Senate Runoff Election than they were in the Presidential Election.

Lauren Leader, CEO of All In Together said, "These polls show once again how critical women are to every election but in this important Senate runoff they will play an outsized role."

