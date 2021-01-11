New Game Changers In Medicine Episode "The Personal EKG And The Dawn Of Life-Saving Medical Devices In Your Pocket" Premieres On January 13

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Changers in Medicine, the monthly podcast from Dramatic Health, premieres its sixth and final episode of season one: The personal EKG and the dawn of life-saving medical devices in your pocket, on January 13,...

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Changers in Medicine, the monthly podcast from Dramatic Health, premieres its sixth and final episode of season one: The personal EKG and the dawn of life-saving medical devices in your pocket, on January 13, 2021. This episode profiles David E. Albert MD, physician, inventor and serial entrepreneur best known for AliveCor's KardiaMobile, the world's most clinically validated personal EKG device. Produced by Dramatic Health co-founder and CEO Sean T. Moloney, the series is hosted by renowned medical futurist Dr. Rubin Pillay of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

For details on the podcast series, visit www.gamechangersinmedicine.com

In this final episode of the podcast's premiere season, Dramatic Health and Game Changers in Medicine pivoted from telling the stories of game-changing medical discoveries of the past to highlighting the stories of advances in medicine today that make diagnosis and healthcare monitoring possible any place and at any time. The only guest for this episode, The personal EKG and the dawn of life-saving medical devices in your pocket , is Dr. David E. Albert, founder of three technology companies: including AliveCor , where his KardiaMobile garnered international attention from cardiologists, their patients, and the media. Dr. Albert has 32 U.S. patents, a large number pending and several new "secret inventions" in development. He has authored or co-authored over 50 scientific abstracts and publications principally in cardiology literature. Dr. Albert graduated with honors from Harvard College and Duke University Medical School. For details on Dr. Albert's accomplishments: https://www.alivecor.com/leadership-team

Dramatic Health, a national healthcare video company, is the producer of the six-part podcast series Game Changers in Medicine. During its first season, podcast episodes have included backstories of: Vitamin K; the smallpox vaccine and its parallels to today's urgent search for a COVID-19 vaccine; warfarin, the rat poison turned game-changer in cardiology; the X-ray, and insulin. All episodes, bonus features, a series backgrounder, bios of the podcast guests, and additional material about the podcast series are available at www.gamechangersinmedicine.com and can be accessed wherever you find your podcasts. For details on Dramatic Health: https://www.dramatichealth.com/

For additional details on the episode participants:AliveCor: https://www.alivecor.com/Dr. David Albert: https://www.alivecor.com/leadership-team

