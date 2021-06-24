New Functional Medicine Clinic Opens In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new state-of-the-art clinic using a proven approach to functional medicine to improve health and wellness is now open in Nashville. The F8 Well Center Nashville is in Brentwood in Gateway Plaza 1, 5409 Maryland Way, Suite 120.

Dr. Benjamin Galyardt, an innovator in functional medicine, founded F8 Well Centers using his proprietary Galyardt Method that offers a unique, comprehensive, individualized approach that focuses on optimal health and increased wellness. The Galyardt Method incorporates functional medicine, neurofeedback, and nutritional counseling to assist patients in overcoming chronic conditions such as autoimmune, digestive issues, thyroid dysfunction, hormone imbalances, PCOS, and other challenges.

"Traditional medicine often treats the symptoms, while our strategy is to instead find the underlying cause and systemic imbalances which are creating symptoms in the first place, and help correct those systems," said Dr. Galyardt. "The Galyardt Method utilizes our proprietary Blood Laboratory Testing panel and in-depth neurological and metabolic assessments, as well as an EEG Quantitative Brain Map, to find out what systems are out of balance. Once we know what systems are affected, we use nutrition, lifestyle changes, supplements, and neurofeedback to help the body return to health."

Dr. Galyardt is a Functional Medicine Doctor and recognized expert in neurofeedback and brain regeneration. He is Board Certified in Integrative Medicine and a Certified Neurofeedback Practitioner with more than 20 years' experience. Dr. Galyardt coaches doctors across the country to use his unique Galyardt Method to help patients find their highest potential and obtain optimal health. Having formulated his approach over the past two decades, Dr. Galyardt opened his first clinic in Fort Collins, Colorado in 2004 and is expanding to other parts of the country including a clinic in Phoenix and the Brentwood location. He will be onsite at the new location in Brentwood on August 5th for a book signing.

"I am thrilled to be using the Galyardt Method to diagnose and treat patients in the greater Nashville area," said Dr. Chris Steiner, the physician in the F8 Nashville location. "I've been a doctor for 22 years, and the F8 Well Center approach provides expanded opportunities to help many more people suffering from a wide array of issues."

Stephen Camiolo is the Clinic Director with several years' experience in healthcare management and will be responsible for the day-to-day oversight of the clinic in Nashville to ensure the patient care protocols established in the Galyardt Method are implemented. "I've been a part of several health care businesses, and I understand how critical it is to ensure consistency in the systems we provide to our patients."

Planning is underway for a franchise program in selected markets to expand the F8 unique approach to wellness. Franchisees will be physicians that are committed to fully embracing the Galyardt Method and the F8 System. The franchise model is increasingly being used to expand health and wellness concepts over the past several years, addressing a growing number of consumer issues and interests including massage therapy, chiropractic care, cryo-treatments, and red light therapy.

"The ability for consumers to self-select the care they want and when they want it is driving demand," said Dr. Ben Litalien , a Certified Franchise Executive and principal of Franchise Well, a specialized consulting practice that developed the F8 Franchise Program. "Dr. Galyardt's approach can reach many more people by identifying, training, and supporting physician's that use his methodology, and the franchise model creates the structure to make this possible."

About F8 Well Centers F8 Well Centers was developed by Dr. Benjamin Galyardt to help patients achieve optimal health. Dr. Galyardt has helped many people find relief from chronic conditions with individualized treatment plans based upon their particular needs. Featuring the Galyardt Method, doctors are trained to evaluate the neurology, endocrinology, metabolic dysfunction, hormone balance, digestive function, and chemical sensitivities among other aspects that commonly correlate with many disorders. Care plans are developed to provide patients with a path to recovery and a better life.

