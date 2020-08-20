New Frontier Healthcare To Announce Second Quarter Of 2020 Financial Results On August 27, 2020

New Frontier Health Corporation ("NFH" or "the Company") (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (UFH), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30,...

New Frontier Health Corporation ("NFH" or "the Company") (NFH) , operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (UFH), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, before the U.S. market open on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-877-407-0789International: 1-201-689-8562China Domestic: 86 400 120 2840Hong Kong: 800 965 561Conference ID: 13708749

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes in advance due to high call volume.

The replay will be accessible through September 3, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-844-512-2921International: 1-412-317-6671Replay PIN: 13708749

A webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.nfh.com.cn and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded. A presentation to accompany the call will also be available for download on the website.

About New Frontier Health Corporation

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) is the operator of United Family Healthcare (UFH), a leading private healthcare provider offering comprehensive premium healthcare services in China through a network of private hospitals and affiliated ambulatory clinics. UFH currently has nine hospitals and in total in operation or under construction in all four 1st tier cities and selected 2nd tier cities. Additional information may be found at www.nfh.com.cn.

