New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Formation Of Special Committee And Appointment Of Advisors

New Frontier Health Corporation ("NFH" or the "Company") (NFH) , operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has formed a special committee (the "Special Committee") consisting of three independent directors, Dr. Edward Leong Che-hung, Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang and Mr. Lawrence Chia, to review and evaluate the previously announced preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal (the "Proposal") set out in a letter dated February 9, 2021 from a buyer group consisting of New Frontier Public Holding Ltd. ("NFPH"), Carnival Investments Limited, a company affiliated with Leung Kam Chung (the "Chairman"), Roberta Lipson and her affiliates (collectively, the "CEO"), Max Rising International Limited, a company affiliated with Carl Wu (the "President"), Ying Zeng (the "COO"), Vivo Capital Fund IX (Cayman), L.P.("Vivo"), NF SPAC Holding Limited and Sun Hing Associates Limited (together with NF SPAC Holding Limited, "Nan Fung"), Brave Peak Limited ("Shimao"), Aspex Master Fund ("Aspex"), Smart Scene Investment Limited ("Hysan"), and LY Holding Co., Limited ("LY" and, together with NFPH, the Chairman, the CEO, the President, the COO, Vivo, Nan Fung, Shimao, Aspex and Hysan, the "Buyer Group"). Mr. Lawrence Chia serves as the chairman of the Special Committee.

The Special Committee has retained Duff & Phelps, LLC and Duff & Phelps Securities, LLC as its financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as its legal counsel in connection with its review and evaluation of the Proposal.

The Board cautions the holders of the Company's securities and others considering trading the Company's securities that neither the Board nor the Special Committee has made any decision with respect to the Company's response to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be executed or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About New Frontier Health Corporation

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) is the operator of United Family Healthcare (UFH), a leading private healthcare provider offering comprehensive premium healthcare services in China through a network of private hospitals and affiliated ambulatory clinics. UFH currently has nine hospitals in operation or under construction in all four tier 1 cities and selected tier 2 cities. Additional information may be found at www.nfh.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, NFH's ability to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; NFH's ability to manage patient inflows; and NFH's ability to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within its facilities; NFH's ability to grow its business manage its growth; the benefits and synergies of the business combination it completed in December 2019, including anticipated cost savings, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which the Company operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on available current market material and the Company's expectations, beliefs and forecasts concerning future events impacting NFH. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside NFH's control that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks, please refer to NFH's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2020 and NFH's subsequent filings with the SEC. NFH undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005457/en/