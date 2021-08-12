New Frontier Aerospace Awarded $750K Contract By DoD's National Security Innovation Capital

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Aerospace (NFA) has signed a $750K contract with National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) to further develop NFA's 3D printed, Mach 8 hypersonic aircraft for delivering passengers and urgent cargo safely to any vertiport on Earth in two hours or less - no runway required - while emitting far fewer greenhouse gases than any existing jet.

More specifically, NSIC funding will support the development of the revolutionary Mjölnir rocket engine. Its advanced architecture is focused on high-reliability operations with far less complexity and ten times more thrust to weight than comparable jet engines. The goal is to build a revolutionary new class of rocket engine with the reliability and operational efficiencies of today's aircraft engines.

The development of the Mjölnir rocket engine serves as the initial stage of NFA's overall plan to increase the speed and reduce the climate impact of air transportation. When renewably sourced liquid natural gas is used as fuel, Mjölnir-powered hypersonic aircraft will reduce net carbon emissions to zero.

NFA CEO Bill Bruner said, " We look forward to working with NSIC to advance hypersonic engine and aircraft technology in support of US national defense, economic competitiveness and climate goals."

About NFA:

NFA builds renewably fueled hypersonic vertical landing aircraft so people and cargo can travel anywhere on the planet faster and cleaner. NFA is supported by:

Venture for ClimateTech, a non-profit global venture studio + accelerator program. It sources the most promising ClimateTech innovators from around the world and offers them hands-on support until they are ready for first customers, pilot runs and investment. Venture for ClimateTech is sponsored by NYSERDA and administered by NextCorps and SecondMuse.

i-GATE, operator of Daybreak Labs in Livermore, California - an incubator for hard tech startups on a mission to change the world. i-GATE was founded by the City of Livermore , Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories (California).

About NSIC:

Housed within the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) is a new Department of Defense (DoD) initiative that provides funding to early-stage hardware startups commercializing dual-use technologies critical to national security and economic competitiveness. NSIC enables such startups to advance key milestones in their product development plans by addressing the shortfall of private investment from trusted sources.

