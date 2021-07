NEW Four Square Volleyball Pool Game Available NOW By CROSSNET!

Take your summer fun to the next level with the CROSSNET H2O! This game is sure to put the perfect spike in your water fun!

MIAMI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brought to you by the makers of CROSSNET comes the BRAND NEW summer fun game released on May 7, 2021, CROSSNET H2O! Both the original CROSSNET and H2O version combine the game of four square and volleyball for an action packed sport, but the H2O is designed specifically to use in a water setting!

CROSSNET H2O can fit in most pools and the game can be played in almost any body of water! It's summer fun you won't want to miss! Bring it with you for a family beach day or play it at your next poolside BBQ!

The CROSSNET H2O can be purchased exclusively at www.crossnetgame.com for $124.99. CROSSNET H2O includes net, floating base, travel duffle bag, inflatable neoprene ball, and pump so you have everything you need to kick off your summer with an exciting new game for all ages!

For fun on the land and in the sand, be sure to have the original CROSSNET game! This new sport will be the highlight of your get togethers and bring fun for all your friends and family!

About CROSSNET

CROSSNET is the world's first four square volleyball game! Set up within minutes in sand, grass, or indoors.

Growing up together in the "Quiet Corner" of Connecticut, brothers Greg and Chris Meade, and their childhood friend, Mike Delpapa, constantly sought new activities to keep them busy. In 2017 they reunited as adults, reminiscing on recess days playing four square. They had an idea: a volleyball court divided into four quadrants, merging traditional volleyball with a favorite childhood game.

After creating a prototype, they invited their friends to come play. Their friends' excitement made it clear that they were onto something. Since that moment almost three years ago, the trio has made it their mission to spread the game of CROSSNET throughout the world.

