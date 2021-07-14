New Foundation Of Modular Building Company To Construct Affordable Housing Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help address the US's dire and growing need for dignified, Supportive and Affordable Housing for vulnerable populations, given the estimated shortfall of seven million units nationwide, Volumetric Building Companies (VBC), the modular building innovator cited as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas for 2020 by the Financial Times, announced today the establishment of the VBC Giving Foundation. The new 501c3-registered nonprofit is dedicated to providing high-quality, respectfully designed, sustainable modular housing for working families, special needs adults, Veterans, seniors and other demographics marginalized by the housing crisis. Indeed, the VBC Giving Foundation aims to revitalize the American Dream of everyone having a place to proudly call home.

Affordable housing focused new foundation to build $6 million 147-unit community as prototype for projects nationwide.

The first project of the new Foundation was also announced - a 47-unit permanent housing community for Veterans, who are 30 percent more likely to suffer homelessness than any other demographic, at 5127 Duffield Street in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. The project is slated for early 2022 completion.

Dubbed The Bernard Spain Veterans Village Campus, the $6 million four-story studio, one-two-and-three -bedroom community will serve as a prototype for future VBC Giving Foundation projects, currently envisioned as one annually for various vulnerable populations in different locations throughout the country. All the Foundation's projects will be powered by VBC's robust national coalition of modular manufacturing companies, raw and finished materials suppliers, developers and real estate experts. Moreover, they will be the product of VBC's Volumetrix building system, a unique totally vertically integrated modular construction process. Under the auspices of the Foundation's socially conscious investment platform, VBC will design, engineer, manufacture and construct all VBC Giving Foundation communities.

"It has been a long-held dream to use our modular building expertise and resources to give back to the communities which have supported VBC. The VBC Giving Foundation makes that dream a reality and, now, with the help of our incredible donors and partners, the Foundation's first project is on the path to providing much needed housing for some of the nation's heroes. Being able to provide that efficiently and with limited red tape is an honor for our entire team, especially for the Veterans in our company, who are taking great pride in serving their less fortunate former military brothers and sisters," stated Vaughan Buckley, president of VBC.

It is a case of Veterans building housing for Veterans as video taken at VBC's Hamlet, NC manufacturing facility attests, https://vimeo.com/571723230.

The $1 million seed equity necessary to bring the Veterans Village project to fruition was donated to the VBC Giving Foundation by the Joan and Bernard Spain Family foundation. project to fruition.

"My late husband, Bernard, an Army Veteran, always thought that Veterans were not treated as well as they should be in terms of housing, healthcare and other benefits. The Joan and Bernard Spain Family Foundation is sponsoring the Veterans Village project to ensure our heroes live in safe, respectable, resilient apartments. I believe this will be a template across the country to build housing that our Veterans deserve." stated Joan Spain, trustee of the Bernard and Joan Spain Family Foundation.

The VBC Giving Foundation also partnered with VBC vendors, suppliers and other modular purveyors to make contributions to the project. Notably Saint-Gobain/CertainTeed, which donated siding, insulation and grant funding totaling more than $175,000 and DalTile, whose discounted materials saved the project $10,000.

"Saint-Gobain's purpose is to make the world a better home. We believe Veterans Village directly aligns with that purpose by providing safe, sustainable, high-quality Affordable Housing to an underserved Veteran population in the Philadelphia area. With Malvern home to our company's North America headquarters and Saint-Gobain subsidiary CertainTeed, a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, we found ourselves in the unique position to not only support but add value to this amazing project," said Joe Bondi, vice president and general manager at Saint-Gobain.

For more information about the VBC giving Foundation and its first project, visit www.vbcgivingfoundation.org.

About Volumetric Building Companies (VBC) Founded as Vaughan Buckley Construction in 2009, and transitioning to Volumetric Building Companies in 2019, with the addition of manufacturing and architectural capabilities, VBC is the largest and most experienced multifamily modular housing company in the industry. Its unique proprietary and vertically integrated process, Volumetrix, combines architecture and engineering, logistics, manufacturing and construction in a single package. VBC simplifies complex issues to produce housing solutions in less time and at a greater return. For more information about VBC, visit www.vbc.co.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shelley Clark, sclark@platformcomm.com PLATFORM COMMUNICATIONS 646.489.8582

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-foundation-of-modular-building-company-to-construct-affordable-housing-nationwide-301333781.html

SOURCE Volumetric Building Companies