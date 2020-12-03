New Florida 'Thank A Lineman' Specialty Plate Now Available For Pre-Orders

LEESBURG, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Floridians know the importance of the lineworkers more than most, particularly in the wake of a large storm or hurricane.

The Thank a Lineman plate was established this fall when Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 1135 into law to recognize their dedication.

"Lineworkers are the hard-working men and women who install and maintain our power lines and who go out to restore power in the event of outages or downed lines," said Dr. Stan Sidor, President of Lake-Sumter State College. "We are appreciative of Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for providing public recognition of these individuals who are critical to our state's economy."

Brant Duke, a Lake-Sumter State College graduate and lineworker for the City of Leesburg, found a rewarding career in the program.

"I knew I liked to work outside and not behind a desk, so I thought I would try it out," Duke explains. "The LSSC Lineworker programs gives you a true feel of lineworker life. The benefits of this program are exponential, and it's far cheaper than other programs I know."

Proceeds from the Thank A Lineman plate's fees will go to scholarships for students enrolling in the Electric Utility programs at Lake-Sumter State College. These programs prepare students for a career as a lineworker in as few as six weeks.

"We are committed to providing a career pathway for students to begin high-skill and high-wage careers in the electric industry," said Sidor. "We believe our programs are second to none in providing hands-on training and in-depth learning for lineworkers and electric utility professionals. Our graduates are servicing power lines across the state of Florida and the country on a daily basis."

Florida drivers who want the Thank a Lineman plate on their car can visit www.thankalineworker.com or contact their county's tax collector office to place a pre-order. The plates are expected to be available in 2021 once the state's minimum pre-order threshold is met.

About Lake-Sumter State College

Founded in 1962, Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) offers a high-quality education at an affordable price to the communities of Lake and Sumter counties. As a proud member of the Florida College System, LSSC serves more than 6,000 students annually at three locations: Leesburg, South Lake ( Clermont), and Sumterville. LSSC offers certificate and degree programs designed to support and prepare students for today's dynamic workforce. LSSC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Through a DirectConnect ® partnership with the University of Central Florida, students graduating with an Associate in Arts are guaranteed admission to UCF. Learn more about LSSC at www.lssc.edu .

