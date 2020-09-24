New Fever Detection System Based On CDC Guidelines For A Safe Reopening

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses and public places begin returning to activities following months of self-isolation and social distancing, successful economic reopening will require effective precautionary measures. Practical social distancing and a heightened awareness of COVID-19 virus symptoms will help ensure a healthy workplace and a healthy economic recovery. In order to help companies in North America to safely reopen, Integro Technologies, a globally recognized machine vision integrator, is now offering a portable, Fever Detection solution.

Integro's solution is an easy, one-stop, no contact solution to detecting a person's temperature to keep team members and visitors safe from the effects of COVID-19.

While this solution can not treat or diagnose COVID-19, this thermal fever scanning is one form of defense against the spread of human transmissible viruses.

Fever is the most prominently listed COVID-19 symptom from every medical authority and researcher. It is also the most readily detectable symptom for employees and visitors entering your facility. It's only logical that companies guard against this dangerous infection risk with the most basic precaution of routine temperature checks. Thermal fever scanning, as provided by Integro Technologies, is not only highly accurate, it is the least invasive method of checking the health of your staff and visitors.

"Many solutions emerging on the market measure forehead temperature using hand-held devices. But these devices do not account for human variation of those persons being inspected, not to mention the incorrect use of the devices themselves," said Shawn Campion, President and CEO of Integro Technologies. "Integro's solution eliminates user-error, maintains social distancing standards, and detects temperature quickly and accurately."

Integro's solution utilizes detection tools to obtain accurate body temperature measurement to the right and left of the dorsal bridge of the nose (the lacrimal caruncle area of the eye). This follows CDC-endorsed best practices for detecting a highly accurate body temperature in a very minimally invasive way. Screening officials monitoring the system can still maintain good social distancing by operating the system from a safe distance away from the individual being scanned.

Fever Detection can be completed at a rate of one person every 3.5 seconds with people walking through the machine from start to end at social distancing standards, or approximately 17 to 20 people per minute or up to 1,200 people per hour.

On-site detection of potential health risks is crucial to a successful return to normal activities, but data monitoring will be equally helpful for long-term success as the COVID-19 virus persists in society. The Integro solution provides immediate direct user and administrator feedback, data archiving of obtained information, and wireless network connectivity. RFID data options are available as well.

Contact Integro for more information about this important new fever detection system for a safe, healthy re-opening of your business.

