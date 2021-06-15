New Female-Founded CBD Brand House Of Wise Launches Sleep, Stress And Sex Products Aimed At Shattering Stigmas And Double Standards For Women

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CBD brand House of Wise launches with a full line of luxury, full-spectrum, organic CBD products empowering women to give more intention and purpose to sleep, stress management and sex so they can be in the driver's seat of their lives. In celebration of the official launch, the brand will host a "U Up?" texting hotline — bringing more awareness and solutions to the millions of women struggling to find restful sleep, lower stress and increased sex drives.

After experiencing the benefits of full-spectrum CBD in her own life, Amanda Goetz recognized a lack of transparency, reliability and trustworthiness in the CBD industry. This led her to create House of Wise and make it her mission to develop and bring to market high-quality, high-standard, organic CBD products with clear functional benefits women can depend on. She's building a premier brand that supports women through high-quality original formulated CBD products, powered by a community of women with the shared mission of removing shame, stigmas, and double standards women still face today.

"Women today face double standards, and CBD carries stigma despite its potential to help so many," said Amanda Goetz, Founder & CEO of House of Wise. "I've faced infertility, miscarriage, divorce, and single parenting in a pandemic; growing up in a small conservative town, cannabis was never an option for navigating all life throws our way. After giving CBD a try in my 30s, I found myself achieving more restful sleep and mental clarity as I navigated growing my career and my family on my own terms. I believe it's important for women to transform what society has deemed 'shameful' into empowerment. We can't 'have it all' without help. House of Wise is a brand designed to break down these stigmas and provide a supportive community using products that make a meaningful difference in their daily routine."

House of Wise features a collection of five full-spectrum CBD products with thoughtfully curated, natural active ingredients: SEX Gummies , SLEEP Gummies , SLEEP Drops , STRESS Gummies , STRESS Drops , along with curated product bundles for a complete wellness routine. All of the brand's CBD products are derived from organic, NSF Certified, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices), kosher and hallal hemp. House of Wise uses high-quality, full-spectrum hemp grown in-house at manufacturer facilities in Colorado.

Given the disproportionate impact COVID has had on women—particularly when it comes to sleep, stress and sexual wellness—House of Wise is debuting a "U Up?" text hotline for women who've had issues in any of these three areas as a result of the pandemic. From 12 a.m. - 4 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 17, women can text (720) 663-9473, and a team of Wise Women will be fully available to chat, share tips, and provide discounts and freebies for the House of Wise product(s) that will change their lives.

Inspired and named in honor of Brownie Wise—the original wise woman who pioneered Tupperware Parties and helped women take control of their financial independence — House of Wise is encouraging women to share their first-hand experience using the products they find most helpful (and earn money from their honest referrals). Through its #WiseWoman program, women can earn a 20% commission from the sales of any House of Wise products using a custom affiliate link, upon approval. House of Wise gummies, drops and kits are available now from hundreds of Wise Women across the country, and at houseofwise.co , starting at $49.99.

About House of WiseHouse of Wise empowers women to take control of their lives while working to shatter the stigmas and double standards women face today. The brand offers high-quality, originally formulated full-spectrum CBD products for women, empowering them to give more intention and purpose to their daily routines so they can take back control of their sleep, stress, and sex. House of Wise features a collection of five high-quality and trusted, full-spectrum CBD products. Each product is specially designed and paired with additional, thoughtfully selected active ingredients to help women make the most of every day.

About Amanda Goetz, Founder and CEOAs the Founder & CEO of House of Wise , Amanda is on a mission to help women give more purposeful intention and take back control of their sleep, stress, sex, and wealth. Amanda has more than 15 years of experience building brands that inspire, empower and serve women. She is a leader and advocate breaking down stigmas and stereotypes surrounding CBD, cannabis and the role of women in our society today. Connect with Amanda on Twitter and Instagram to follow along on her founder journey building the CBD brand making a huge impact on the lives of women everywhere.

