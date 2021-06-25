WASHINGTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2021/New-Federal-Safety-Standard-for-Upholstered-Furniture-Fires-Goes-into-Effect

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) new mandatory federal flammability standard for upholstered furniture goes into effect on June 25, 2021. Upholstered furniture manufactured, imported or reupholstered on or after that date must comply with the standard.

House Fires Are DeadlyIn a house fire, a consumer has just minutes to escape before their home is engulfed in flames. Upholstered furniture in a house fire is frequently the first thing to catch fire, presents a significant source of fuel for fires, and is associated with about 390 deaths each year, which is 17 percent of deaths in home fires, according to CPSC's annual Residential Fire Loss Estimates report.

What Is Upholstered Furniture?The federal standard applies to upholstered furniture, which is furniture with an upholstered seat, back or arm and that is meant for indoor use in a home, other places of assembly or public accommodation where consumers will customarily use the upholstered furniture. What is not covered by this standard? Futons, cushions and pads used on outdoor furniture, certain durable infant and toddler products and products prescribed by a healthcare professional are excluded from the standard.

Consumers Should Look for the Label, Starting June 25, 2022 Upholstered furniture will be required to have a permanent label, stating: "Complies with U.S. CPSC requirements for upholstered furniture flammability." CPSC recommends that manufacturers make the label easy for consumers to find and identify. CPSC will enforce the new federal label requirement beginning on June 25, 2022.

The federal standard for upholstered furniture was mandated by Congress in the 2021 COVID relief law. CPSC's standard adopts the State of California's furniture flammability standard, TB-117-2013, which addresses smoldering fires.

For more on the new standard, see CPSC's frequently asked questions (FAQ's).

