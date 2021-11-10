New Eyewear Brand Eyeleos Launches With A Vision To Create A Kinder World

Unique Use of Curators and Charitable Donations Humanizes the E-commerce Experience like Never Before

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeleos, the compassion-driven eyewear brand, is excited to announce today its launch into the U.S. market, offering consumers a new, more thoughtful way to shop for eyewear online by weaving personal stories and charitable donations into every high-end frame.

Named after Eleos, the goddess of kindness, Eyeleos is disrupting the eyewear industry by prioritizing its philanthropic mission to create a kinder world, while providing its customers with high-quality frames and lenses.

Each of the Eyeleos men's and women's frames are organized into collections created by brand curators who are passionate and compassionate people with charitable causes dear to their hearts: Cara Feldman, Meghan Rubbo, Darrel Hamilton, Daria Mudrova and Mike Provenzano.

"We want our customers to experience firsthand what it means to do something beautiful while purchasing something beautiful," said Shimi Strasser, Co-Founder of Eyeleos. "Not only does Eyeleos offer uniquely-crafted frames made of the highest-grade metals and acetates available, but you can also trust that everything Eyeleos does is treated with the utmost respect, fairness, love and kindness - from marketing to manufacturing."

For each frame sold, Eyeleos donates an industry high of 10% of proceeds toward a charitable organization of the curator's choice based on their life's journey and personal experiences, including UNICEF, Best Friends Animal Society, Gift of Life, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and Bethanna, a foster care organization. Furthermore, each purchase comes with personal notes from the curator, and customers have the chance to converse with curators on Eyeleos' soundboard.

"Our hope is that Eyeleos serves as a vehicle to bring people together based upon a shared desire for a kinder world and a mutual respect for one another," said Shea Horovitz, Co-Founder of Eyeleos. "I'm elated to launch Eyeleos because it communicates the value of humans, the power of stories, and the beauty of kindness on a level never before seen in the eyewear e-commerce industry."

Eyeleos will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and prices start at $145. For more information on the revolutionary Eyeleos eyewear, visit eyeleos.com and follow @eyeleos on Instagram.

