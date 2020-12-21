New Exoplan 3.0 Galway Now Available

Latest Release Offers Edentulous Case Planning and Design of Respective Surgical Guides

DARMSTADT, Germany, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, exocad GmbH (exocad), an Align Technology, Inc. company, announced the availability of exoplan 3.0 Galway, the latest version of its implant planning software. The new release supports planning of edentulous cases, including design of surgical guides.

"We are excited to announce the release of exoplan 3.0 Galway and enthused about the new possibilities it presents for guided surgery," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, exocad CEO. " exoplan 3.0 Galway will provide dental practices and laboratories with a digital workflow that offers maximum flexibility and builds on exocad's mission to make CAD design as easy as using an app on a cell phone."

exoplan 3.0 Galway is a powerful, open, and efficient software package for virtual implant planning. Customized surgical guides can be designed using the Guide Creator software module, and then produced on site - in a laboratory, dental practice, or an external production center. The software comes in a new, modern user interface, inspired by the Google Material Design system.

With more than 40 new features, as well as enhancements to over 60 existing functionalities, the Galway release represents a major expansion of capabilities in guided surgery and improved integration with DentalCAD, exocad's dental CAD software.

Key highlights of exoplan 3.0 Galway include:

Planning of edentulous cases and design of the respective surgical guides, including necessary tools, such as dual scan protocol, anchor pin placement, and fixation guide

Surgical and fixation guides can be freely designed or based on a prosthesis scan

New tools to speed up the entire planning process

Improved implant selection dialog

Automatic panoramic curve detection

More implant libraries, now with over 500 implant systems and over 8,500 implants from more than 80 manufacturers

Virtual tooth extraction on optical scans

Possibility to easily mark sinus cavity and check if implants are intruding

All exocad solutions are based on the same technical platform with an open architecture, ensuring the seamless functionality of the digital workflow: from virtual prosthesis-oriented implant planning with exoplan and designing surgical guides with Guide Creator, to planning and producing the implant-supported, temporary, and final restorations with DentalCAD, exocad's dental CAD software.

"As the world's premier OEM supplier of dental CAD software, we provide the symbiosis of prosthetic and implant planning," said Steinbrecher. "Users can achieve predictable results in a cost and time-efficient manner, which can ultimately result in increased customer satisfaction."

exoplan 3.0 Galway is now available in the EU and other select markets.

exocad names its releases after current EU "European Capitals of Culture" and selected the Irish city of Galway for this year's release.

Additional information is available at exocad.com/exoplan

About exocad GmbHexocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

SOURCE exocad GmbH