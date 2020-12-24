New Exhibit On Gathering Places In Black Communities Spotlights Broward's Historic Sistrunk Neighborhood

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring works by Black artists and designers, the new exhibition The Porch is the Tree is the Watering Hole is a dynamic exploration of space and community within the African Diaspora. Through the lenses of art, architecture, photography and poetry, the exhibition examines concepts of community and life in Sistrunk, a historically Black neighborhood in Broward County, FL. The exhibition is on view at the African American Research Library & Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, through May 2021.

As Black communities become increasingly marginalized, it is important to be reminded of traditions that have brought people together for centuries. Whether it be a backyard cookout, Sunday church service or a casual gathering under a tree, connection has always been at the center of the Black community.

Artists/designers Germane Barnes, Darius V. Daughtry, David I. Muir, Adler Guerrier, Olalekan Jeyifous, Adrienne Chadwick, Marlene Brunot and George Gadson were invited to explore the Sistrunk neighborhood to better understand the relationship its residents have with the built environment. Through art and design conceived or reimagined for this show, they present a tapestry of work reflecting past and present realities.

The exhibition is free and open to the public by reservation on Thursday and Saturdays from 11AM-2PM. Reserve admission here or call 954-357-7457.

