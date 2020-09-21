New Exclusive MAX SHORE Itineraries Offer Explorers And Travelers Choice Of Two Immersive Adventures At The Crossroads Of Europe And Asia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the popularity of its innovative and unique new all-inclusive MAX SHORE experiences, Atlas Ocean Voyages today unveiled two new luxe-adventure itineraries, which feature included, immersive and complimentary "vacations-within-vacations." Discerning and experienced travelers can choose World Navigator's two new 24-night MAX SHORE itineraries, departing August 4, 2021, from Odessa, Ukraine, to the Black, Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas' smallest, authentic and enchanting destinations. Guests will call at 19 ports in seven countries, and choose one of two complimentary three-night, inland expeditions, mid-voyage, into the heart of the Anatolian peninsula, the historic crossroads of Europe and Asia. In keeping with Atlas' All Inclusive All the Way style, all guests enjoy included air and land transportation, hotels, meals and beverages are also included on MAX SHORE voyages aboard World Navigator, the line's newly constructed and small, expedition ship, launching in July 2021.

"The response to our initial MAX SHORE itineraries has been incredible - with one selling out within weeks," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "These MAX SHORE itineraries are perfect for travelers seeking an all-inclusive, luxury experience to explore remote archeological sites, unique landscapes and authentic experiences of the Black Sea and Turkey. What makes MAX SHORE innovative is that guests have two luxury vacations in one, combining small-ship, luxury voyages with included and complimentary adventures into the heart of a destination - in this case, the historic crossroads of Europe and Asia."

Travelers can choose between two fascinating MAX SHORE itineraries: Magical Cappadocia - Russia to Israel or Hidden Histories & The Pamukkale Hot Springs. Each MAX SHORE begins on the ninth day, when World Navigator arrives in Istanbul, Turkey. On these MAX SHORE experiences, guests have the enviable opportunity to take to the skies in a hot-air balloon for a picturesque and awe-inspiring ride over Geröme or Pamukkale, often seen in social media. The Cappadocia MAX SHORE focuses on the beauty of the Turkish countryside, while the Pamukkale MAX SHORE will highlight lesser-known antiquities and the Salt Springs. Guests then rejoin World Navigator at Kepez, Turkey. Alternatively, MAX SHORE guests can choose to remain aboard World Navigator and enjoy complimentary local Istanbul shore excursions for three days.

Guests on these MAX SHORE adventures also will call at Novorossiysk, Russia; Batumi, Georgia; Paphos, Cyprus; and the Turkish ports of Sinop, Amasra, Bozcaada, Dikili, Ephesus (Kusadasi), Patmos, Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethiye, and Kekova Island and Demre. An overnight in Sochi will provide guests additional opportunities for excursions in Russia, while overnights in Masada (Ashdod) and Jerusalem ( Haifa), Israel, will also provide guests time to visit Holy Land sites; join in vibrant nightlife; and enjoy some shopping.

On Magical Cappadocia - Russia to Israel , guests enjoy the first day visiting Istanbul's marquee sites and attractions, capped with a whirling dervish dinner show. A quick flight, the next morning, will bring guests into Kayseri, the gateway to Cappadocia, where they will explore this fascinating, semi-arid geological region. Here, guests will marvel at large, cone-shaped rock formations known as "fairy chimneys," into which early inhabitants sculpted elaborate cave houses, underground churches and cathedrals. Guests will also hike the stunning gorge of Ihlara Valley; hot-air balloon over the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Göreme National Park; and even stay in a luxury hotel carved into the mountainside.

On Hidden Histories & The Pamukkale Hot Springs, guests trace the routes and ruins of conquerors and ancient civilizations. Featured on this MAX SHORE adventure is the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hierapolis, an ancient Roman spa city with a well-preserved theater, a necropolis with sarcophagi that stretch for 1.25 miles, and a pool in which visitors can swim among submerged, fallen columns. Guests also have the opportunity to board a hot-air balloon for a birds-eye view of the ancient city and adjacent mineral forests and petrified. Additionally, guests will visit the charming, modern city of Isparta, nicknamed the City of Roses, known for their rose products, as well as their characteristic colorful woven rugs.

Seasoned, inquisitive, fun-seeking and like-spirited travelers will find community with Atlas Ocean Voyages, an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand, defined by simple and refined elegance, which will deliver authentic, once-in-a-lifetime adventures in the world's most extraordinary and remote destinations aboard the newly constructed, safe, clean and green, small expedition ship, World Navigator. Launching in July 2021, World Navigator offers 98 luxe suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony, and will sail seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer 2021, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021/22.

Experienced, fun-seeking and like-spirited discerning travelers will find community with Atlas Ocean Voyages and all journeys include complimentary round-trip air travel from major U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary; international gourmet dining; coffee and tea service; and onboard binoculars and butler service in suites.

Safety is at the core of Atlas Ocean Voyages' Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B certified expedition ships, and all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures are being incorporated into their design. World Navigator's construction in Portugal is on schedule, and sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer will join the fleet before the end 2023.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is also committed to preserving the breathtaking locales and waters that its ships visit for future generations to enjoy, and is among the first to employ the latest conservation and sustainability technologies, including a hybrid power management and propulsion system that maximizes fuel efficiency and consumes as low as one-fifth the fuel compared to conventional cruise ship systems. Additionally, World Navigator and her sister ships utilize underwater, forward-looking sonar to confidently navigate coastal, harbor and icy polar waters, and feature an alternate hydro jet propulsion system, which helps the ship quietly cruise up to five knots without disturbing marine wildlife for incomparable up-close encounters.

