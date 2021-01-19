New Era Of Partnership Between Yeshiva University And Montefiore Medicine

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ari Berman and Dr. Philip Ozuah signed a new agreement between Yeshiva University and Montefiore Medicine launching a joint Yeshiva University-Albert Einstein College of Medicine B.A./B.S.-M.D. program for highly qualified high school graduates ensuring their path to an excellent medical education and an impactful career in healthcare. Yeshiva University and Einstein have also created a task force to study the creation of joint academic and career-related programs in the fields of healthcare and health sciences.

"I am pleased to partner with Dr. Ozuah as our vital institutions expand our collaborative efforts and advance Yeshiva University, Montefiore and our beloved Albert Einstein College of Medicine forward with strength and purpose," said Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University.

"I have enjoyed working with Dr. Ari Berman to lay the groundwork for an exciting new chapter for Montefiore Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Yeshiva University," said Dr. Philip O. Ozuah, President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine.

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation's premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2020-21 academic year, Einstein is home to 721 M.D. students, 178 Ph.D. students, 109 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and 265 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,900 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2020, Einstein received more than $197 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, cancer, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities.

Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. Einstein runs one of the largest residency and fellowship training programs in the medical and dental professions in the United States through Montefiore and an affiliation network involving hospitals and medical centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and on Long Island.

Founded by Yeshiva University in 1958, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine is the affiliated medical school of Yeshiva University.

About Montefiore

Montefiore is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 11 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families.

About Yeshiva University

Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University brings together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life and the heritage of Western civilization. More than 7,400 undergraduate and graduate students study at YU's four New York City campuses: the Wilf Campus, Israel Henry Beren Campus, Brookdale Center, and Jack and Pearl Resnick Campus. YU's three undergraduate schools - Yeshiva College, Stern College for Women, and Sy Syms School of Business - offer a unique dual program comprised of Jewish studies and liberal arts courses. Its graduate and affiliate schools include Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration, Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies, and Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary. YU is ranked among the nation's leading academic research institutions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-of-partnership-between-yeshiva-university-and-montefiore-medicine-301211026.html

SOURCE Yeshiva University