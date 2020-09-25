NEW Episode Of The 1600 Sessions: White House Transitions

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association has released a special episode of The 1600 Sessions podcast, "White House Transitions." In this episode, Association President Stewart McLaurin speaks with Tina Tchen and Martha Kumar about the history and evolution of presidential transitions.

Tina Tchen previously served as chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama, executive director of President Obama's Council on Women and Girls and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Martha Kumar, a professor at Towson University and an award-winning author, is the director of the White House Transition Project, which documents and guides administrations on how to conduct the presidential transition process.

Both Tchen and Kumar are on the Board of Directors of the White House Historical Association.

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. To hear the full episode, visit The1600Sessions.org.

