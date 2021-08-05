WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association (WHHA) today released a new episode of The 1600 Sessions podcast, "Designing Camelot," featuring authors James Archer Abbott and Elaine Rice Bachmann, authors of the Association's NEW publication, Designing Camelot. In this episode, Abbott and Bachmann share anecdotes and analysis about the legacy of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and her work on the White House, one of the most influential interior design projects in American history.

Bachmann reflects, "It was through her efforts to uncover things in storage, with the help of the curators over time, and then, of course, the acquisitions that were made that made it a worthy collection, worthy of permanence. And of course, that's been built on ever since, to this day."

Abbott adds, "I think she stood back and recognized that what she had created, what she had helped to create, the White House Historical Association, she had helped to create a protection for anything and everything in the White House at that time, and for the future."

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher.

The 1600 SessionsIn this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss the varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

About The White House Historical AssociationFirst Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

