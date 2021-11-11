Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
New England Realty Associates Announces Fourth-Quarter Distribution On Class A Units And Depositary Receipts

ALLSTON, Mass., Nov.
ALLSTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31, 2021, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of December 15, 2021.  The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.60 per Unit.  The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.32.  Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit.  Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

