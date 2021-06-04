New England Patriots Linebacker Kyle Van Noy Raises More Than $125,000 At 'Knights Of Luxury' Fundraising Event

BOSTON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday evening, New England Patriots Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his wife, Marissa, hosted their first-ever 'Knights of Luxury' fundraising event at Ridder Country Club's The Villa. The event, which was presented by Dan O'Brien Auto Group, marked the relaunch of the Van Noy Valor Foundation in New England.

A garden party-style luxury event, 'Knights of Luxury' featured high-end cars on display, garden games, live music by Sophie London, and a "Back in Boston"-themed cocktail reception. The evening was capped off by a live auction of once-in-a-lifetime experiences and rare memorabilia. Over 100 event guests welcomed Van Noy back to the Patriots with open arms, setting the stage for one of Boston's most exclusive events.

During the event, Kyle and Marissa spoke at length about their foundation and why this mission of providing extra love, resources and support to children living in foster care or adoption is so personal and important for both. Kyle and Marissa shared their excitement to be back in New England. "We are so happy to be back - the reception by fans has been amazing, and we are grateful for the opportunity to once again serve the community in New England," said both Kyle and Marissa during the event.

In all, the event generated more than $125,000, with proceeds supporting the Van Noy Valor Foundation's community outreach programs in New England. These programs include an annual Christmas program, a Very Van Noy Christmas, for local foster families and a scholarship and internship program designed to prepare students who are aging out of the foster care program for their next steps in life.

'Knights of Luxury' marks the first Van Noy Valor Foundation activity in New England following Van Noy's re-signing with the Patriots this offseason. The Foundation operated exclusively in New England from 2016 to 2019, where Kyle was nominated as the Patriots 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Candidate.

For more information, please visit the foundation's website at www.vannoyvalorfoundation.org.

About the Van Noy Valor FoundationFounded in 2014, the Van Noy Valor Foundation is the personal charity of New England Patriots Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his wife, Marissa Van Noy. The mission of the Van Noy Valor Foundation is to encourage personal valor in the lives of adopted children, those in foster care and disadvantaged youth by armoring them with success through resources, mentoring and opportunities.

Media Contact: Andrea Baker | 859-992-7134 | andrea.baker@prolanthropy.net

Related Images kyle-and-marissa-van-noy-at-their.jpg Kyle and Marissa Van Noy at their Knights of Luxury Fundraising Event Kyle and Marissa stopped for a quick photo during their first Knights of Luxury event to celebrate the relaunch of their Van Noy Valor Foundation in the New England area.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-patriots-linebacker-kyle-van-noy-raises-more-than-125-000-at-knights-of-luxury-fundraising-event-301306269.html

SOURCE The Van Noy Valor Foundation