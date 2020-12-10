New Energy Equity Completes A 1,376 KW Community Solar Garden

ST CLOUD, Minn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity celebrated the completion of a 1,376 kWdc community solar garden located in St. Cloud, MN. New Energy Equity is thrilled to continue to expand its reach throughout the state of Minnesota. In the Midwest region of the United States alone, New Energy Equity has completed more than 150 projects, totaling more than 185 MW. The success of this project is a direct result of our valued partners: Impact Power Solutions, Cargill Incorporated, City of Minnetonka, Gordian Energy Systems and EMS.

New Energy Equity provided the upfront development financing and oversaw the installation of the solar array, allowing the city to pay no upfront costs on the project. New Energy Equity will continue to work with the City of Minnetonka, Cargill Incorporated and other local organizations across the state to promote the use of clean renewable energy. This project is expected to offset around 2,000 Megawatt-hours per year, roughly equivalent to the annual energy usage of 160 households.

"Community Solar Gardens allow local organizations the opportunity to benefit from all that solar energy has to offer, including saving money on their utility bills, without having to take on the upfront costs of installation or host the project on-site", says New Energy Equity CEO and President Matthew Hankey. "The success of this solar garden will hopefully inspire surrounding municipalities and businesses in Minnesota to get involved and subscribe to similar solar projects."

About New Energy Equity

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, New Energy Equity develops and finances solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. New Energy Equity successfully developed over 250MW of solar projects since 2013. The company was ranked as the sixth-largest developer on Solar Power World's "2019 Top Solar Contractors" list and was voted as one of the fastest-growing energy companies in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia by Inc. Magazine in 2020.

