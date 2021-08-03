New Ducane™/Concord®/Allied™ LYNX™ 18 Inverter Heat Pump From Allied Air Enterprises

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Air Enterprises, a Lennox International Inc. Company, has expanded its line of easy-to-install home heating and cooling solutions with the new LYNX™ 18 SEER Inverter Heat Pump under the Ducane™, Concord® and Allied™ brands. Quickly adaptable with AHRI-rated systems and offering compatibility with a wide range of existing indoor equipment, the LYNX 18 is a smart replacement upgrade that provides application versatility and high-performance. While heating and cooling replacements are often unplanned, the LYNX 18 Inverter Heat Pump provides a balance of performance and value that fits the budget.

"The LYNX 18 represents a business opportunity for dealers and installers, providing access to variable-speed technologies at a price point customers will love," said Trent Davis, Director of Marketing, Allied Air Enterprises. "The LYNX 18 reduces overall training and installation times, while covering the same application range of seven conventional units with just two units."

Powered by intelligent algorithms instead of expensive, proprietary thermostats, the LYNX 18 works with most conventional 24v thermostats. The unit's proprietary QuickLink™ Inverter Technology delivers enhanced homeowner comfort, with consistent dehumidification and temperature levels. The LYNX 18's unique five operating modes can dial in the perfect balance of comfort and increase energy savings by up to 22% annually compared to conventional 14 SEER single- stage heat pumps. Other benefits include:

Quiet Shift™ Technology and sound-isolating compressor mounts that produce noise levels as low as 60 dBA.

Omniguard® Total Corrosion Protection Technology and a factory-installed Suction Line Filter Drier that help extend the unit's life.

Clean Sweep Defrost technology helping reduce the number of defrost cycles needed.

Simplified piping system that virtually eliminates installation and operational complexities as well as the causes of potential leaks.

According to Davis, installation couldn't be simpler. "Hook it up, select the operating mode and let the machine do the rest," he explained. "The system's self-regulating technology helps eliminate the need for manual adjustments to ensure it quickly syncs with indoor equipment."

Davis added that with the LYNX 18, distributors can drive sales, reduce inventory complexity with only two SKUs versus seven, and improve customer satisfaction. "It's a smart choice for homeowner comfort and energy savings at a great price, and it works with their indoor equipment already in stock for a distributor's counter business, driving faster inventory turns."

For more information on the new LYNX™ 18 Inverter Heat Pump and Allied Air Enterprises' complete line of leading heating and cooling solutions please visit www.alliedair.com.

About Allied Air Enterprises

A division of Lennox International, Allied Air Enterprises™ serves residential and commercial marketplaces in the United States and Canada with the heating and cooling solutions of industry-leading brands like Armstrong Air®, AirEase®, Concord®, Ducane™, Allied™, Allied Commercial™ and MagicPak®. From concept to production, Allied Air HVAC systems are produced through the design, engineering, high-quality testing and manufacturing efforts employed at five Allied facilities located across North America. For more information, visit www.alliedair.com or call 1-800-448-5872.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ducaneconcordallied-lynx-18-inverter-heat-pump-from-allied-air-enterprises-301347088.html

SOURCE Allied Air Enterprises