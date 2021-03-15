New DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part 2-Inspired G FUEL Sour Demon'ade And Spicy Demon'ade Reskin Are Coming Soon

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all DOOM ® Slayers! We know you love to change skins in DOOM Eternal. Well, get ready to frolic in the fiery pits of Hell in the new G FUEL Demon'ade Reskin — a brand-new packaging design that will have demons screaming in fear. But that's not all. We're also adding a new flavor inspired by the DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part 2 DLC. Yes, G FUEL is giving fans a Sour Demon'ade flavor that would even make a Pinkie pucker their lips. Both flavors are now available for pre-order at gfuel.com/collections/doom-demonade through March 16th and will start shipping on May 15, 2021.

The G FUEL Spicy Demon'ade Reskin tub features the DOOM Slayer wielding the Sentinel Hammer, with the Betrayer and an entire Sentinel army at his back. Both are ready for battle against the armies of Hell. The G FUEL Sour Demon'ade tub boasts the other side of the battle: a titan led by an evil enemy wielding a mighty Crucible sword and meeting the DOOM Slayer head on.

Place both tubs side-by-side, and you'll create the key art from the DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 DLC, a face-off that fans will love to see and add to their G FUEL collection. Both the reskin and new G FUEL flavor will be available in the following forms:

G FUEL Spicy Demon'ade Reskin

40-serving Spicy Demon'ade tub



Bundle with Spicy Demon'ade Reskin tub and Slayers Club Shaker Cup

G FUEL Sour Demon'ade

40-serving Sour Demon'ade tub



Bundle with Sour Demon'ade tub and Slayers Club Shaker Cup



Bundle with Sour Demon'ade tub, Spicy Demon'ade Reskin tub, and Slayers Club Shaker Cup

G FUEL Spicy Demon'ade will continue to give all DOOM Slayers the extreme focus and energy they need to combat Hell's invasion of Earth. Like a tall glass of Hell razing, this flavor is a sweet, refreshing lemonade infused with a top-secret blend of G FUEL's patented spices.

G FUEL Sour Demon'ade is made for those DOOM Slayers who need a different kind of extra boost of delicious adrenaline. This new flavor isn't your typical southern grandma's lemonade on a hot summer day. This new lemon taste is tart and sour enough to make a Pain Elemental make a twisted face.

"We're excited to take our partnership with Bethesda Softworks to the next level and unleash the new G FUEL Sour Demon'ade and Spicy Demon'ade Reskin on DOOM Slayers around the world, just in time for The Ancient Gods Part 2 teaser trailer that dropped today," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Armed with both hellishly energizing and complementary G FUEL flavors, our fans are bound to finally seal the demons within Hell — for good."

Are you, once again, ready to stop the destruction of humanity? Pre-order the new G FUEL Sour Demon'ade and Spicy Demon'ade Reskin now at gfuel.com/collections/doom-demonade.

About G FUELAs The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 240,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, David Dobrik, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About ZeniMax Media Inc.ZeniMax Media is a privately-owned media organization headquartered outside Washington DC with international publishing offices in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Eindhoven, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney and Moscow. Through its subsidiaries, ZeniMax Media creates and publishes original interactive entertainment content for consoles, PCs, and handheld/wireless devices. ZeniMax Media divisions include Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, Arkane Studios, Tango Gameworks, MachineGames, ZeniMax Online Studios, Alpha Dog Games, Roundhouse Studios, ZeniMax Europe Ltd., ZeniMax Asia K.K., ZeniMax Asia Pacific Limited, and ZeniMax Australia Pty Ltd. For more information on ZeniMax Media, visit www.zenimax.com.

About Bethesda SoftworksBethesda Softworks, part of the ZeniMax Media Inc. family of companies, is a worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software. Titles featured under the Bethesda label include such blockbuster franchises as The Elder Scrolls®, Fallout®, DOOM®, QUAKE®, Wolfenstein®, Dishonored®, The Evil Within™, Prey® and RAGE®. For more information on Bethesda Softworks' products, visit www.bethsoft.com.

