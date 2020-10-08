New Division Provides Culturally-Specific Content For Latino Homebuyers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Home Experts Las Vegas has launched a new division dedicated to serve Latino homebuyers in the new construction market, featuring meaningful and relevant content about the home buying process. A new website, CasasNuevasLV.com, social media and video content will be created and tailored specifically for the Latino community rather than simply translating existing content from English to Spanish.

Since 2000, Latinos are projected to account for 52 percent of all new homeowners in the United States by 2030, according to the LʹATTITUDE and the 2020 Latino Donor Collaborative U.S. Latino GDP Report.

"Latinos are the fastest growing demographic in Southern Nevada," said Alex Vazquez, vice president of sales for The New Home Experts Las Vegas. "However, we remain significantly underserved by the real estate industry."

According to a recent report by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), 40 percent of Latinos who do not currently own a home plan to buy within the next five years. With Expertos en Casas Nuevas, future homeowners will be able to download informative buying guides, read blog posts, and watch videos to assist in their home buying decision.

Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, said he's excited to support this initiative as it is well-aligned with the chamber's goal to promote the economic growth and development of Latinos in Las Vegas.

"My dream is to see Latinos continue to move forward," said Guzman. "Homeownership is a direct path to progress and a proven formula to building wealth."

With low interest rates and the average sales price rising, buying a home today makes financial sense. That home's value will appreciate and the owner will gain equity almost immediately. When the home you buy is new, you eliminate the need of remodeling and you get exactly what you want right out of the gate.

"Hispanic households have substantial buying power in Southern Nevada," said Jennifer Graff, founder New Home Experts Las Vegas. "We provide exceptional service and honest representation to help those families achieve the American dream of home ownership."

This new division will launch during National Hispanic Heritage Month which celebrates the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic Americans. Following the launch, The New Home Experts plan to do a series of live and recorded webinars in Spanish on how to purchase a new home.

For more information, visit www.CasasNuevasLV.com or call 866.635.3410.

Download this release in Spanish. Watch Announcement Video.

Media Contact: Melissa Fama-Flis melissa.fama@cbvegas.com

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12841750

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-division-provides-culturally-specific-content-for-latino-homebuyers-301149083.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Premier Realty