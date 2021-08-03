New Digital Student ID And Emergency Management Platform From Ident-A-Kid® Helps School Districts Save Time And Money While Improving Emergency Response

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySchool iD™ is the Digital School ID on a Mobile App that Requires No Expensive Equipment or Supplies and Allows Administrators To Activate Emergencies With A Click of a Button.

Ident-A-Kid, a leading provider of K-12 school safety solutions, has announced the release of MySchool iD (MSID), a digital school ID and emergency management app. MSID reduces the time and resources schools need to create student IDs, as well as be notified of, activate, and respond to emergencies. MSID will be available to all schools beginning July 2021 and is an allowable expense for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Critical Benefits of MySchool iD:

MSID can be used anywhere traditional school IDs are. The barcodes allow students to quickly check-in for attendance, rent books from the library, pay for lunch, and more from any device.

School administrators can quickly activate emergencies with the click of a button. Students and staff can then report themselves safe or request help on any device the app is installed.

Students can report incidents to school administrators outside of emergencies.

Administrators can view emergency reports from any web-connected device and track all persons marked safe or in need of help.

Districts and schools can create groups of users to organize and practice safety drills. The results of drills are available for review in the MSID dashboard.

Schools and districts save time and money by not needing to purchase expensive ID card printers and materials or take students out of class to create traditional plastic ID cards.

School IDs are customized with school logos and colors.

School administrators manage student IDs from the MSID web app dashboard and can be updated at any time.

The MSID mobile app is available free for download from the Google Play and iOS App Store. To learn more about MySchool iD™, available discounts for current Ident-A-Kid customers and early adopters, or schedule a demo, visit Identakid.com/myschool-id/, email sales@identakid.com or call 800-890-1000 option #4.

About Ident-A-Kid®: Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Ident-A-Kid is a leading provider of K-12 school and child safety solutions, including school visitor management (iVisitor Management), digital school IDs, and emergency management (MySchool iD™), and digital child IDs.

Schools across the country use iVisitor Management to collect wellness screening questionnaires and implement contact tracing in response to COVID-19. Ident-A-Kid's visitor management software tracks over 40 million check-ins a year across 42 states and screens visitors through a national sex offender background check, as well as custom banned persons lists and custody issue checks.

For more information on all of Ident-A-Kid's products, visit identakid.com, call 800-890-1000 #4, or email sales@identakid.com.

