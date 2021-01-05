New Digital Publication Delivers The Ground Truth About Autonomous Vehicles

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of the most anticipated—but often misunderstood—technologies on the horizon, Argo AI is proud to announce the launch of Ground Truth ( www.groundtruthautonomy.com ), a new storytelling platform that provides an inside look at the development of autonomous driving technology.

"Since there's no shortage of hype and speculation about self-driving cars, there is a need for a place where people can get a realistic understanding of this revolutionary technology and how it could one day impact their lives," said Bryan Salesky, founder and CEO of Argo AI ( www.argo.ai ), a global self-driving technology platform company behind launch of the publication. " Ground Truth will be a destination for stories not just about the technology, but about the people doing the work, the cities where it will be deployed, and the businesses it can enable."

With inside access to the Argo AI team, as well as industry experts who have experienced the excitement, the trials, and the tribulations of this emerging industry, Ground Truth goes deep into the "why's" and "how's" of autonomous driving. Ground Truth focuses on true "driverless" technology—not driver-assist features or systems that need human supervision—but rather an all-new vehicle experience that doesn't require a human driver at all.

The effort is a partnership with Vox Media's Epic Digital team of writers and editors, who bring decades of journalism experience to a topic ripe for explanation. The publication's goal is to validate or correct perceptions by relaying what's really happening in the sector, thus the name Ground Truth, since it mirrors the process of how a self-driving system is developed, using 'ground truthed' or real world measurements to verify the data that its sensors are gathering. Using a variety of storytelling mediums from blogs and industry perspectives to explanatory videos and data visualizations, the publication strives to explain how the technology will come into the lives of consumers, from the residents of the cities where it will first be deployed, to the small to large businesses it will eventually support.

"We're at the beginning of the re-creation of the automotive and transportation industries, and it's going to take a different lens from which to view, evaluate, and understand emerging technologies like autonomous vehicles," continued Salesky. "As a passionate advocate for the field of robotics and the potential of self-driving technology, I'm happy to have Argo AI take on this effort to support the industry and help usher in safer, easier, and more enjoyable ways to get around our cities."

Some of the first stories and videos provide a glimpse of what's to come:

Ground Truth is the second media property from Argo AI and follows the No Parking podcast ( www.noparkingpodcast.com ), which features Salesky as co-host with Alex Roy, the record-setting endurance driver and author turned autonomous driving evangelist. Roy will also serve as a columnist on Ground Truth with his first piece focusing on what the history of elevators teaches us about the future of self-driving vehicles .

About Argo AI

Argo AI is a global autonomous vehicle technology platform company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company is developing self-driving technology in partnership with leading automakers, including Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Group, to make getting around cities safe, easy, and enjoyable for all. Argo AI employs more than 1,000 people with engineering centers located in Dearborn, Mich.; Cranbury, N.J.; Palo Alto, Calif.; and Munich, Germany. Argo is currently testing autonomous vehicles on public roads in Miami, Fla.; Austin, Tex.; and Washington D.C., as well as in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and California. For more information regarding Argo, please visit www.argo.ai .

