New Deal Between BOX Pure Air And Fayetteville State University: A Promising Sign Of What's To Come As Schools And Offices Continue To Implement Plugin Solutions To Improve Indoor Air Quality

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparation today equals success tomorrow; just one week after joining BOX Pure Air in the fight for clean air, Fayetteville State University has returned to double down on its efforts.

With the Delta variant spreading and concerns about returning to the classroom mounting, BOX Pure Air is pleased to announce a second deal to provide Fayetteville State with additional purification units as school administrators look for deployable solutions that increase ventilation and remove harmful particles from the air creating safe air environments, to allow and keep students back in the classroom.

Established 154 years ago Fayetteville State University stands as the second oldest state-supported school in North Carolina. With a robust history and proud tradition, making this commitment to its students represents a commitment to clean air and an effort to restore campus life back to normal.

In recent days multiple states and school districts have reinstituted mask requirements for public schools, potentially foreshadowing additional measures should the situation worsen. The goal at BOX Pure Air is to keep students safe and learning by offering clean air solutions that won't interfere with in-class instruction.

This effort has not gone unnoticed by other schools in North Carolina and beyond. In addition to a confirmed second deal with Fayetteville State, BOX Pure Air is pleased to say multiple other discussions are currently underway. These discussions include schools in various states, both at the grade school and higher education levels, with more deals expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

BOX Pure Air is continuing to monitor the situation surrounding both Covid and schools. As cases increase and regulations on schools are put in place, expect to see more schools seeking improvement in indoor air quality.

About Box Pure Air, LLCBox Pure Air strives to provide the best products to help clean air through the deployment of high-efficiency air purification technologies. Learn more at www.boxpureair.com

Contact Information info@boxpureair.com 843.936.6649 www.boxpureair.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-deal-between-box-pure-air-and-fayetteville-state-university-a-promising-sign-of-whats-to-come-as-schools-and-offices-continue-to-implement-plugin-solutions-to-improve-indoor-air-quality-301340016.html

SOURCE BOX Pure Air