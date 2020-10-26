New data from Gillette reveals that this unprecedented time has deepened men's focus on preserving the planet more than ever. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gillette (NYSE: PG) today released new data revealing that most men globally (59%) are more supportive of sustainability efforts as a result of COVID-19.

Gillette (PG) - Get Report today released new data revealing that most men globally (59%) are more supportive of sustainability efforts as a result of COVID-19. The Company also announced its 2030 Sustainability action plan.

"Gillette's mission is to provide men with the best possible grooming products in a way that also protects the future of the world around us," said Alessandra Dolfini, Global Senior Vice President, Gillette. "The new data reveals that this unprecedented time has deepened men's commitment to preserving the planet for the next generation - and through Gillette's ongoing sustainability journey, we hope to make a positive difference today, tomorrow and long into the future."

The global survey, conducted in 11 countries, revealed that more than half (54%) of men aged 18-50 care about sustainability now more than ever - and long-term considerations are the leading drivers: Most consider sustainability to be more important to future generations (66%) rather than people today (34%), their own personal future (64%) rather than their life right now (36%), and the global economy (69%) rather than their communities' businesses (31%). Men prioritize advancing environmental issues with more visible outcomes, including access to clean water, ocean conservation, recycling, and wildlife protection; over less tangible challenges, such as reducing carbon footprints and supply chain efficiency. In addition, more than half of men (58%) say plastic waste in the environment is a very important issue to them.

Additionally, the survey revealed that 95% of men have made at least one sustainable lifestyle change in the past five years, including adopting reusable bags, recycling and composting regularly, and reusing products. Since the start of COVID-19, men have focused most on reducing food waste. The survey showed that men are most likely to take sustainable actions because it feels like they are doing the right thing (50%), followed by a need to set a good example for others (41%).

"It's clear that men are committed to advancing environmental sustainability for the long-term good of the planet and people," said Dolfini. "From addressing waste to reducing water consumption, Gillette remains committed to our goals in areas that are a priority for our customers - as well as other critical challenges across the supply chain, including reducing emissions, sourcing responsibly and ensuring ingredient transparency across the board."

As part of Gillette's Sustainability Goals, the Company expects 100% of its packaging to be recyclable by 2030 with significant progress made by 2023. In addition, the Company will increase post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in its offerings.Gillette plans to roll out new products with 100% recyclable packaging and to use PCR in its razor handles and packaging within the coming year.

Gillette also committed to new goals on finding energy, water and material use efficiencies through the entire lifecycle of products - all while continuing to offer trusted products designed to last with eco-friendly, safe materials and ingredients. Gillette's 2030 Goals include:

Use 100% renewable purchased electricity

purchased electricity Reduce greenhouse gas emissions for manufacturing by 50%

Reduce water consumption by 35% per production and reduce absolute virgin plastic by 50%

per production and Provide 100% transparency about the ingredients in its formulas

about the ingredients in its formulas Responsibly source animal, plant and mineral-derived materials, backed by supporting credentials (e.g. FSC)

animal, plant and mineral-derived materials, backed by supporting credentials (e.g. FSC) Maintain 'Zero Waste to Landfill' status across global network of plants

across global network of plants 100% of packaging to be recyclable by 2030 with significant progress made by 2023. In addition, the Company will increase post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in its offerings

Inspire men to feel empowered and confident in all aspects of their lives, and continually work to drive change so that all men can look, feel and be their best

Gillette also shared an update on its environmental progress over the past decade, including reducing energy use across its operations (enough to power 17 million homes), reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 26%;, and leading the industry in two key initiatives: in 2020, achieving "Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill" across Gillette's global network of plants, and launching the Smart Label program in the U.S. to promote consumer ingredient transparency. In 2019, Gillette also launched the world's first national razor recycling program in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand in partnership with TerraCycle, giving consumers a way to reduce their waste footprint by recycling any brand of used razor handle, blade or packaging.

The full survey results may be found at https://gillette.com/en-us/about/sustainability, along with details on Gillette's progress towards its vision for a sustainable future.

About the survey

A global, online survey of 5,504 men aged 18 to 50 was conducted through research firm Lucid between May 25 and June 10, 2020. A representative online sample of about 500 men was surveyed in each of the following 11 countries: Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. At the 95% confidence level, the margin of error is +/- 1.33.

About Gillette

For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance - improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

