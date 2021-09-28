New Cryptocurrency, EverGrow COIN Passes $10 Million MarketCap From $150K In Just 3 Days

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGrow COIN, a new cryptocurrency on Binance Chain is one of the fastest-growing deflationary tokens, where holders receive USD tokens as rewards. EverGrow COIN is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. All holders of EGC will earn an 8% reward from every buy/sell transaction in USD.

The presale began with a total token count of 350,000,000,000,100 EGC, valued at 777,777,777,778 EGC per BnB. The hard cap for presale was just 450 BNB (around $150K).

The remaining 50% tokens were burned before presale. EverGrow completed its decentralized presale launch on PinkSale, breaking all records and reaching its hard cap of 450BnB in less than six minutes.

Soon after the listing, EverGrow COIN was able for everyone to buy from decentralized exchanges like PooCoin and Pancakeswap . After presale on 25th, EverGrow COIN was listed on one of the biggest crypto price tracking website 'COINGECKO' and soon reached the top spots among the 'Highest Gainer' tokens by showing a growth of more than 500% in just 24 Hours.

EverGrow has introduced an entirely new idea of rewarding users in BUSD, a stable coin with a fixed value of $1.00 whose reserves are managed by the world's biggest crypto exchange Binance. EverGrow is the next generation of the reflection token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that maximizes user earnings for both now and in the future. Through EverGrow reflections, users can earn an 8% return in BUSD for each transaction by holding the $ECG tokens in their wallets, which will be sent automatically to their wallets.

Trust is essential in the crypto space. Due to which total transparency in all areas of community and development activities is necessary, along with tight security measures. EverGrow, being a new cryptocurrency on BSC, provides not only stable rewards in BUSD but also gathers high confidence among its investors due to its top-notch network protocol.

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was developed to allow the usage of solidity-based smart contracts at a much quicker and more efficient pace than other competing chains. BSC has established itself as one of the most often used blockchains for decentralized finance, with decentralized exchanges on BSC offering lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low prices (DeFi). Its built-in dual-chain interoperability allows cross-chain communication and the scalability of high-performance decentralized apps (dApps) that need a fast and fluid user experience.

EverGrow utilizes a simple method to deter whales or users who wish to retain a significant portion of the circulation to serve its customers better. The EverGrow smart contract will reject all sales requests totaling more than 0.2 % of the circulating supply. In addition, a 1% surcharge is imposed on all sales to discourage swing trading and reduce whale manipulation.

EverGrow contracts employ two types of distinct buyback systems: The primary one, Moonshot BuyBack, is a massive buyback that is deliberately deployed at certain times and results in a giant green candle on the chart. The AutoBoost Buy-Back System is used to create modest buys to discourage early sellers, and this ensures a healthy burn and that the price per token rises each time the buyback is triggered.

EverGrow has expanded its Ecosystem around direct utilization of $EGC. It features the world's first NFT lending and loan platform to increase access to liquidity in the NFT and DeFi space. It will enable NFT owners to borrow against the value of their NFTs by using them as collateral. They claim to offer fair interest rates, which will allow holders to obtain capital without selling their NFTs. They also provide a product that will feature an Adult Material subscription platform. Users can use $EGC to purchase content, tip content producers, and communicate with content creators on the forum.

EverGrow COIN dapp also has a swap exchange with an intuitive user interface that enables users to view their BUSD reflections. Other attractions include play-to-earn games to earn NFT rewards, a novel stacking pool for ensuring token's durability, and beneficial token exchange. EverGrow COIN has segmented its Tokenecomics to make it more resilient to market fluctuations. At its debut, 50% of its supply was burnt and removed permanently from circulation. The remaining 45% is held in reserve for presale and liquidity lock on PancakeSwap, with the last 5% reserved for airdrop and team members.

EverGrow COIN was founded upon a set of core principles and values which focus upon the value associated with a collective group of like-minded individuals and the unparalleled capacity and coordination that arises from this type of magical coalition. Cryptocurrencies are steadily gaining mainstream acceptance. Recent IPO's of companies like Coinbase Global Inc. and Argo Blockchain is pushing crypto further into the mainstream audience, and people finally realize the true potential of Crypto Currencies. It is this sentiment that will continue to bring EverGrow and its community to new and even greater heights.

The project claims to benefit all of its holders by offering top-tier DeFi solutions, and the reaction to its presale demonstrates significant community support. This overall proves that EverGrow COIN is certainly a cryptocurrency to look out for shortly.

EverGrow Smart Address: 0xc001bbe2b87079294c63ece98bdd0a88d761434e

EverGrow Smart Address: 0xc001bbe2b87079294c63ece98bdd0a88d761434e

