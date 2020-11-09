New COVID Vaccine Clinical Trials Enrolling At Local Lake Charles Research Site

Adults who qualify and participate with Centex Studies could receive access to the study vaccine at no cost and compensation for study-related time and travel.

LAKE CHARLES, La., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise globally, with nearly 200,000 cases and 6,000 deaths in Louisiana alone. As winter draws near, things will only grow bleaker. National experts project that the US death rate could rise to nearly 400,000 by February. With almost a year of the pandemic behind us, what lies ahead is still uncertain.

Our best chance of beating COVID-19 and protecting our most vulnerable populations is to develop a safe and effective vaccine. Centex Studies - Lake Charles is proud to announce that they have been selected for new COVID-19 clinical trials and are calling on local volunteers to play their part!

"The world has been through a lot this year, SWLA especially," said Amber Victor, Site Director at Centex Studies - Lake Charles. "But if we can all come together and all play our part, we will come out on the other side!"

Several vaccine candidates are getting close to approval, but the race isn't over yet. We need to have the best possible options available to the public. One of the most critical aspects of acquiring the most accurate data is the equal representation of populations. The African American population has been historically underrepresented in clinical research, but with increased diversity efforts, we are striving to close that gap.

"It's so exciting to be a part of making history," said Victor. "It may have been a dark year, but at least we can say we're still putting up a pretty good fight

Adults who qualify for and choose to participate in clinical trials at Centex Studies will receive compensation for their time and travel. Access to the study vaccines or placebo is available at no cost; no insurance is required.

Those who wish to get involved can call 337-433-3441 or visit centexstudies.com for more information.

About Centex StudiesCentex Studies is a clinical research site network with 4 locations across Texas and Louisiana. They have been in business for 15 years and recently joined the global network Headlands Research. Paid clinical trials evaluating potential new options for several conditions are enrolling now.

