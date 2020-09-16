DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the vaccine industry "New Covid-19 Vaccine from SpyBiotech Begins Human Trials"

A new experimental Covid-19 vaccine from SpyBiotech, a U.K. company spun out of Oxford in 2017, has begun human trials. The vaccine, one of several dozen vaccines in human trials around the world, has gone to volunteers in a trial run by the Serum Institute.Amid the tumultuous political situation in the USA, the Federal Drug Administration has pledged to abide by the science of vaccines and not allow it to be politicised, and several major drug companies, including Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Sanofi, have pledged not to send any COVID-19 vaccine to the FDA for review without extensive safety data.Research & Markets are posting new reports on the latest COVID-19 vaccine developments. To read the article and see a list of related reports visit "New Covid-19 Vaccine from SpyBiotech Begins Human Trials"

