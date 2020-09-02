New COVID-19 Safety Rating System CoOperate4Safety Holds Businesses & Customers Accountable For COVID-Responsible Behaviors

73% of Americans still feel anxious entering stores and restaurants, new consumer survey reveals, and they want to see a solution.

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new COVID-19 safety rating program answers consumer demand for accountability among retailers, employees and fellow customers around compliance with COVID-responsible behaviors. SeeLevel HX , a leading provider of consumer experience research data, announces the CoOperate4Safety COVID-19 Safety Certification developed to aid business reopening efforts and ease customer concerns uncovered by their recent COVID-19 Consumer Survey. The CoOperate4Safety certification is available nationally, engaging SeeLevel's Certified secret shoppers to audit and report on compliance with COVID-19 safety standards . Consumers can request certification in their communities and business owners can sign-on by utilizing tools available on the CoOperate4Safety website.

CoOperate4Safety is a voluntary certification program bringing municipalities and businesses together for mutual commitment to the top four priorities consumers trust to mitigate COVID-19 transmission; employee mask wearing, customer mask wearing, social distancing, and surface sanitization. SeeLevel HX has conducted a thorough COVID-19 Consumer Survey available here , revealing that 73% of American consumers have anxiety over walking into a store or restaurant.

SeeLevel HX COVID-19 Consumer Survey findings reveal:

54% of consumers ranked employee masks as most important.

48% of consumers ranked customer masks as most important.

Employees not wearing masks is the #1 reason consumers will NOT return to an establishment.

Almost 1/3 of consumers feel safer when sanitation and safety information is posted.

A quarter of respondents feel safer when there is less or ZERO contact with staff.

"Mutual accountability for the safety of customers must exist between municipalities, consumers and businesses. Our hope is that standardized behavioral expectations and cooperation will reassure customers while bolstering our business partners' bottom line." Said Lisa van Kesteren, Chief Executive Officer of SeeLevel HX. "Neither customers nor employees should have to deal with confrontations or tension when enforcing safety measures. As a neutral third-party, this rating system holds everyone accountable with a simple score, empowering customers to put their money where the masks are."

