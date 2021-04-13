New COVID-19 Clinical Trial On ImmunoSEB™ & ProbioSEB CSC3™

CHINO, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is proud to announce the recent publication of a new COVID-19 clinical trial in the Medical Journal of Advances in Clinical Toxicology.

CHINO, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is proud to announce the recent publication of a new COVID-19 clinical trial in the Medical Journal of Advances in Clinical Toxicology. This randomized, multi-center, peer-reviewed clinical trial explored the safety and efficacy of the health supplements ImmunoSEB™ (systemic enzyme complex) and ProbioSEB CSC3™ (Bacillus probiotics complex) as a supplemental therapy in confirmed mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

The results found 93.33% of participants in the test arm showed clinical improvement on Day 10 versus 60% of patients in the control arm. Patients in the test arm had a shorter duration of hospitalization, quicker recovery and faster reduction in CRP levels as compared to the control arm. The enzyme and probiotic combination of ImmunoSEB™ & ProbioSEB CSC3™ was shown to promote immune health.

"During this unprecedented time, we are honored to offer natural solutions that can help people who are suffering," said Vic Rathi, President and CEO of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "Enzymes and probiotics are powerful tools for health and wellbeing, and the science and research support that."

ImmunoSEB™ is a blend of Peptizyme SP™ (serrapeptase), Bromelain, Amylase, Lysozyme, Peptidase, Glucoamylase, Catalase, Papain, and Lactoferrin. Lysozyme is a naturally occurring enzyme that breaks down the cell walls of bacteria. Catalase is an immune-enhancing, antioxidant enzyme. Lactoferrin supports the immune system, demonstrating bacteriostatic and bactericidal activity. The Peptizyme SP™ (serrapeptase), bromelain and papain are powerful protease enzymes that support a healthy response to inflammation.*

The robust probiotic blend ProbioSEB CSC3™ is comprised of three spore-forming Bacilli species: SEBiotic™, SEBtilis™ and SEBclausii™ ( Bacillus coagulans, Bacillus subtilis and Bacillus clausii) and a prebiotic to promote healthy gut function, digestive, and immune health.*

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with decades of experience in nutraceuticals. As a true enzyme and probiotics manufacturer, the company has true supply chain visibility and provides unparalleled technical support through every step of the process. Specialty's strict quality standards are backed by a lengthy list of the most rigorous third-party certifications.

To learn how you can add ImmunoSEB™ and ProbioSEB CSC3™ to your product line, or how consumers can get finished supplements, email adm@specialtyenzymes.com or call (909) 613-1660.

