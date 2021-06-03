New Container Ship Service Sets Sail Between Hamilton And Montreal

HAMILTON, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Hamilton Container Terminal (HCT), in partnership with the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports) and Desgagnés, is taking the first step in developing a container feeder service between Hamilton and Montreal.

HAMILTON, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Hamilton Container Terminal (HCT), in partnership with the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports) and Desgagnés, is taking the first step in developing a container feeder service between Hamilton and Montreal. Docking at Hamilton's Pier 14, the M/V Sedna Desgagnés is due to make the new service's first voyage June 10.

This shipment is the first of what is expected to be an increasingly frequent service for container movements on the Great Lakes. The container 'feeder' vessel will carry approximately 350 containers (350 TEUs) originating in the GTHA from Hamilton to Montreal. These containers, carrying a diverse range of cargoes, will be transloaded in Montreal to other vessels destined for various overseas ports.

Since its establishment at the Port of Hamilton in 2015, HCT has been building its container handling business, providing a viable alternative to some of the more congested depots in the GTHA. "We have been creating the business ecosystem to bring this service to life," said HCT President Amandeep Kaloti. "We have invested in infrastructure and established the right partnerships for it to succeed." In addition to Desgagnés and HOPA Ports, MSC is a key supporter of this service, Federal Marine Terminals as the terminal operator, and all export bookings handled by Hamilton-based freight forwarder Avancer International Freight Systems. Such experts bring synergies to make this shortsea service a reality.

June's sailing is expected to be followed by a second Hamilton- Montreal voyage in July, building up to 20+ sailings in 2022.

HOPA Ports' President & CEO Ian Hamilton believes HCT is tapping into a wider shift that is creating new opportunities for Great Lakes shipping. "Highway congestion, greenhouse gas reduction targets, driver shortages - all of these factors are combining, so marine is making more sense for short journeys than ever before," said Hamilton. In choosing the marine mode, shippers will be reducing their supply chains' C0 2 footprint by as much as 500 per cent versus surface transportation. "We know there is a demand in the market for more sustainable, efficient and competitive options for container movements, and we are proud to help HCT launch this forward-looking solution."

HCT is currently accepting additional bookings from Hamilton to Montreal to India and far east destination ports for the service's inaugural sailing. If you are interested in moving containers on this new feeder service, please contact HCT, Sanjeev Saraf (Director Commercial) at sanjeev@hcterminal.com.

About Hamilton Container Terminal (HCT)

Hamilton Container Terminal (HCT) is a container depot serving the Greater Golden Horseshoe. HCT's convenient location is ideal for regional and international companies, looking to reduce delivery time and improve efficiency. To learn more, visit www.hamiltoncontainerterminal.com

About HOPA Ports

As an integrated port network, the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports) offers innovative port and marine assets on the Great Lakes. HOPA is developing multimodal spaces to support Ontario's industries and facilitate trade. By investing in high-quality infrastructure and prioritizing sustainability, HOPA is building prosperous working waterfronts in Ontario communities. To learn more, visit: www.hopaports.ca

