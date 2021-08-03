New Constructs Announces Data Licensing Partnership With IEX Cloud

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Constructs, the leading provider of insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses, announced today that it has a data licensing partnership with IEX Cloud, the financial data platform owned by IEX Group. The licensing agreement enables New Constructs to provide IEX Cloud 's paying customers with a dataset that serves as the essential basis for company analysis.

New Constructs' Reported Fundamentals data provides immediate access to public company balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements for over 2,800 of the largest companies around the world.

Three independent studies prove the superiority of New Constructs' Reported and Adjusted fundamental data, models, and ratings on stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and debt issuers. For more advanced research, New Constructs also offers the Adjusted Fundamentals dataset, which includes unrivaled access to material footnotes data.

"We are thrilled to work with IEX Cloud and are very proud of our shared mission to improve the integrity of the capital markets with high-quality data," said New Constructs CEO David Trainer. "No other firm can match the accuracy of our Reported Fundamentals or the comprehensiveness of our Adjusted Fundamentals, which enables investors to overcome the flaws in legacy fundamental datasets."

"IEX Cloud delivers high-quality data through a high-performance API that allows fast and easy integration into customer workflows," said Tim Baker, Head of IEX Cloud. "We believe New Constructs' Reported Fundamentals data is a foundational content set, and we hope to be onboarding more of the firm's highly differentiated content in the near future."

About IEX Cloud

IEX Cloud is the data delivery platform owned by IEX Group, the financial technology company that also separately operates the Investors' Exchange LLC ("IEX Exchange"), a U.S. securities exchange committed to serving all market participants. Since 2019, IEX Cloud has been setting new standards for easy delivery and use of financial data. It offers a flexible, accessible model for connecting developers with curated financial data and provides a high-performance API and custom-built services to help users build, launch, and scale their models, products, and businesses. Learn more at iexcloud.io.

About New Constructs

New Constructs provides proprietary insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses based on superior fundamental data and research. The firm specializes in analyzing footnotes in hundreds of thousands of corporate financial filings and revealing critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent debt and equity investment ratings, valuation models, and research tools.

New Constructs has been featured in national publications including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga, and more. Partnerships with IEX Cloud, Apex Clearing, TD Ameritrade, Wisdom Tree, Refinitiv/Thomson Reuters, Interactive Brokers, and EY enable New Constructs to deliver superior financial analytics, especially Core Earnings and Earnings Distortion to millions of investors, financial advisors, and corporate executives.

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and StockTwits for real-time alerts.

Media Contact: Scott GammStrategy Voice Associates scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com strategyvoiceassociates.com

Related Images

image1.jpeg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-constructs-announces-data-licensing-partnership-with-iex-cloud-301345665.html

SOURCE New Constructs, LLC