New Commissioners Appointed To The British Columbia Securities Commission

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Two new commissioners - Karen Keilty and Jason Milne - have been appointed to the board of the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).

"Karen and Jason bring a wealth of experience to the commission," said Brenda Leong, the BCSC's Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "Their extensive knowledge in auditing and environmental, social and corporate governance will help us achieve our goal of making B.C. a place where people can invest with confidence and companies can flourish."

Karen has over 30 years of experience in audit and advisory services. Prior to her retirement, she was the Leader and Director of Operations for Deloitte's Audit practice in BC. Karen is on the board of Providence Health Care, a commissioner for the British Columbia Utilities Commission, a member of the Audit Advisory Committee for the Public Guardian and Trustee of BC, and serves on the City of Vancouver's Auditor General Committee. She is also a past director and chair of the audit and compliance committees of Great Canadian Gaming Corp. Karen is an FCPA, FCA, a U.S. CPA ( Illinois) and an ICD.D.

Jason has more than 25 years of experience in the investment industry in Canada, and has specialized in the area of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and responsible investment for over 20 years. Before founding Koru ESG, Jason was Vice President of Corporate Governance and Responsible Investment at RBC Global Asset Management. He has also worked at Phillips, Hager & North, in investment banking and as a mutual fund accountant. Jason served as a board member of the Responsible Investment Association of Canada from 2011, including four years as Chair, before stepping down in 2019. Jason is a CFA® charterholder, holds a CPA, CGA designation, a BComm (Economics) from the University of Otago in New Zealand, and is a SASB, FSA credential holder.

The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence

A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital

