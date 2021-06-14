Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) (the "Company" or "Columbus McKinnon"), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced the appointment of Adrienne Williams as Vice President and...

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) (the "Company" or "Columbus McKinnon"), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced the appointment of Adrienne Williams as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005102/en/

New CHRO: Adrienne Williams. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Williams will assume responsibility for the Company's global human resources function effective today.

"Adrienne has extensive experience as a Human Resources executive and will bring expertise in business partnership, employee engagement, talent and leadership development, inclusion and risk management to Columbus McKinnon. I believe that she will be instrumental in advancing our culture and will serve as a key partner in achieving our Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategic goals," commented David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon. "I look forward to leveraging Adrienne's leadership, functional expertise, experience and passion as we develop the business and create outstanding experiences for our employees and customers in the coming years."

Ms. Williams joins Columbus McKinnon following a 15-year career at Compass Group North America, a $20 billion organization with 260,000 employees, where she held roles of increasing scope and responsibility throughout her tenure. Her most recent role was Vice President, Inclusion & Human Resources. Previous roles included Senior Director, Human Resources and Director, Human Resources. Prior to Compass Group, she served as Director of Human Resources at Liberty Commons for three years. Ms. Williams received her Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) degree from Montreat College and her bachelor's degree from Johnson C. Smith University.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future sales and earnings, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the ability of the Company to achieve its Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and goals; and the ability to create outstanding experiences for employees and customers. Other factors that can impact future expectations include global economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

