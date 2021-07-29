New Children's Holiday Book Launch POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance™ By Renowned Broadway Director And Cirque Dreams Founder Neil Goldberg

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas came in July for young patients at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida when over 150 children received a special collector's edition of the new book POMP, SNOW &...

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas came in July for young patients at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida when over 150 children received a special collector's edition of the new book POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance ™. To make the day even more special, the children were all treated to an exclusive reading featuring the book's main characters streamed into their rooms.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance new children's book by renowned Broadway Director & Cirque Dreams Founder Neil Goldberg

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance ™, by Neil Goldberg and Niko Nickolaou, is filled with uniquely colorful and elaborate illustrations, original holiday characters, diversity and uplifting lessons. The 48-page book is designed to immerse young readers, artists and dreamers in a world of fantasy, good deeds and humanity.

The book, published by Brown Books Publishing Group, is on pre-sale at www.pompsnowandcirqueumstance.com and will be available nationally in November.

"Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is the perfect place to introduce this wonderful children's story! We believe in the healing power of play and are grateful for the opportunity to share this beautiful story with our patients and children around the country," said Caitlin Stella, CEO, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

According to Neil Goldberg, whose name is synonymous with quality and engaging family entertainment, "Children have inspired many of the creations throughout my entertainment career. I could not think of a better way to share this story of perseverance and timeless lessons than with the kids at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. This book is a reason to smile, believe in yourself and imagine that anything is possible."

The book follows the journey of three best friends- POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance as they study, learn and master their crafts of music, magic and circus skills at a secret university. After graduation and receiving diplomas from Santa, Pomp blasts, Snow swirls and Cirqueumstance tumbles throughout the universe sharing their talents, gifts and spectacle for the holidays. " Share your talents but share them for others. Then you might find that your works will do wonders." are some of the timeless lessons in the book.

Noted Broadway, Theatre and Culture Critic, Chris Jones, writes, "In this world, which has so much to teach us, the adventures are endless - especially as coined by the swirling impresario Neil Goldberg. This book makes you want to leave your classroom, explore your imagination and do something wonderful."

