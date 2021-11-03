New CGE Energy Board Member Adds Faith-Based Investing Background

BRIGHTON, Mich, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Financial and His Kingdom Resources Fund founder Bruce Bruinsma joined the Board of Directors of CGE Energy, Inc. ( OTCPink: CGEI) to broaden its scope with a faith-based approach to investing.

"Bruce's talent, expertise and faith-based perspective will complement our board as we deliver best return on the dollar to those who invest and partner with us," said Bryan Zaplitny, President and CEO of CGE Energy. "Our relationship with Bruce goes back over 12 years and he has been a steadfast supporter of our vision of changing the world with our technology. Bruce joins CGE Energy as we continue to rally support for our subsidiary Aradatum's self-powered integrated telecommunication towers, drive shared profitability and enhance value for all CGE Energy shareholders."Bruinsma is founder and CEO of Envoy Financial, a faith-based retirement plan provider. He also co-manages His Kingdom Resources Fund, a private equity firm that invests in early-stage companies that develop disruptive, high-impact technologies positioned for exponential growth and altruistic impact. In addition, Bruinsma co-founded several businesses that financially support ministries and communities in the United States, Europe and Asia. He holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley and has more than 40 years of professional experience in retirement planning and finance.

"I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and company management to advance Aradatum's innovative wireless infrastructure that can impact people from every corner of the globe," Bruinsma said. "Its growth potential in the U.S. and abroad is unlimited."

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. is a holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Aradatum, Inc. and Clean Green Energy, Inc.

About Aradatum, Inc.

Aradatum is a technology company that created the world's first self-powered macro cell tower that you can place literally anywhere. Aradatum manufacturers the infrastructure to solve geographic and power challenges caused by the limited reach of next-generation wireless networks. The towers provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for 5G, private networks and edge computing. www.aradatum.com

About C lean Green Energy, Inc.

Clean Green Energy, Inc. develops long-term energy projects that solve the unique energy challenges of its commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and generate environmental benefits. www.cgeenergy.com

Press Release ContactsCGE Energy, Inc.Paul Schneider, VP Marketing248-446-1344 pschneider@cgeenergy.com

This release may contain "forward-looking st atements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.