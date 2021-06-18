New Cell And Gene Therapy Business Outlook Newsletter Launched

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Science and Medicine Group, the company behind Instrument Business Outlook, Kalorama Information, SDi and other publications, announces the publication of Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook.

"With thousands of potential therapies on the market, everyone knows there is potential," said Bruce Carlson, Senior VP of Publications for Science and Medicine Group. "The question that will continue to be asked is - how much money are companies making selling cell and gene therapy products, and what will be the future potential?"

This new twice-monthly publication dedicated to cell and gene therapy, Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook offers the following:

Executive News Summaries - What is Happening in cell and gene therapy (CGT) Markets and Why It Matters

Deals Between CGT Companies

Market Sizing and Forecasting of CGT Markets

Important Science That Will Shape Tomorrow's Business

Company Profiling and Quarterly Results Summaries

Updates on Pipelines and Important Clinical Trials

Cell and Gene Therapy Tools, CMOs, Manufacturing Developments

Unique features of this new newsletter include market analysis in each issue and a table that tracks important deals in the cell and gene industry.

"We'll handle science, we'll explain it, we'll inform on important developments," Carlson said. "But we'll focus on that science that is near-term relevant."

Edited by Blake Middleton, a professional CGT researcher and former Staff Research Associate at UCLA Department of Pharmacology, Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook is designed to provide the most relevant news. Included is news that could affect business decisions near-term. Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook also explains the relevant science behind partnerships, product launches and business deals.

Science and Medicine Group also publishes the bimonthly Instrument Business Outlook newsletter.

Information is available at: www.cellandgenetherapybusinessoutlook.com

About Science and Medicine Group Science and Medicine Group supports companies seeking to commercialize products for the rapidly changing marketplace at the intersection of science, medicine and technology. Comprised of industry leading brands, Science and Medicine Group serves analytical instrument, life science, imaging and clinical diagnostic companies by helping them create strategies and products to win markets and provide platforms to digitally engage their markets through a variety of innovative solutions. Our clients, including some of the top Fortune 500 companies in the world, use our business intelligence, market research, publications and marketing platforms to grow their businesses globally.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cell-and-gene-therapy-business-outlook-newsletter-launched-301315208.html

