New Business Growth Book By Business Strategy Expert Meridith Elliott Powell Provides A Proven, Well-Researched Formula To Help Leaders And Business Owners Find Success In Uncertain Times

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due out Fall 2020, " Thrive: Turning Uncertainty To Competitive Advantage," a new Strategic Business Growth book by Meridith Elliott Powell, Business Growth Expert & Award-Winning Author, MotionFirst, of Atlanta, provides the roadmap for corporate leadership and family-owned businesses to grow their organizations and drive sales in these highly shifting, constantly changing economic times.

"I wrote this book because I wanted to flip the script on uncertainty. I wanted to help business owners and corporate leaders understand that uncertainty does not have to be a negative. In fact, it can be the very thing that can transform your business and take it to the next level," said Powell who has consulted with companies such as FastSigns, Nationwide, and IBM.

Powell's new strategic growth book reveals the stories of nine companies that were founded in the late 1700's to early 1900's and are still in business thriving today. These organizations have handled the challenges of and continued to grow through several economic shifts including World Wars, economic depression and even a pandemic.

Powell shares their stories, their struggles, and shows readers exactly how they overcame adversity and transformed their businesses. She concludes with a 9 Step Formula, based on the research, for turning adversity to strategic opportunity.

Her formula is easily applicable to any business, no matter your size, your model or your customer base.

The book is presented in three easy to read and easy to implement sections:

PART 1:A high-level history lesson you are going to love. An opportunity to look back more than 250 years at the constant changes, challenges and shifts we have seen in our economy and marketplace. This section will help you find a unique sense of calm and peace in understanding we have been here before. Faced with World Wars, Economic Depression and yes, even a Pandemic - businesses and our society have survived.

PART 2:We reveal the companies and share their stories. A deep dive into the case studies, and the journeys of the nine companies that have learned to turn uncertainty to competitive advantage. Each chapter will highlight one-step of the Nine-step Formula for Thriving in Uncertainty, and then use a company's real-life story to show how they did it and how effective it has been.

PART 3:Powell presents "Your Nine-step Formula for Thriving in Uncertainty." The step-by-step guide shows readers the strategy to follow to move from fearing uncertainty to capitalizing on it.

For more information about the formula and THRIVE: Turning Uncertainty To Competitive Advantage go to https://meridithelliottpowell.com/pre-order-thrive/

About Meridith Elliott Powell

Voted one of the Top 15 Business Growth Experts, a Top Sales Experts To Follow on LinkedIn, and Top 41 Motivational Sales Speakers, Meridithhas a cutting-edge message, rooted in real-life examples and real-world knowledge. She is the author of six books, including "Cut Through The Excuses - Send Sales Through The Roof," and her latest "Thrive: Strategies To Turn Uncertainty To Competitive Advantage."

Meridith is regularly featured in Forbes, Fast Company, Inc., Investment News, and American Banker. Her speeches and training sessions are high energy and highly interactive. Meridith helps leaders and business owners learn the new rules of success and the strategies they need to build their business, engage their teams, and leave their competition in the dust.

Meridith is a Certified Speaker Professional, a designation held by less than twelve percent of professional speakers. She is a Certified Virtual Presenter. She is the Vice-Chair of the National Speakers Association and serves on several community and corporate boards.

Media Contact Meridith Elliott Powell828-243-3510 248098@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-business-growth-book-by-business-strategy-expert-meridith-elliott-powell-provides-a-proven-well-researched-formula-to-help-leaders-and-business-owners-find-success-in-uncertain-times-301136492.html

SOURCE Meridith Elliott Powell