New Book "Pets And The Afterlife 3: Message From Spirit Dogs" Follows Amazon Best-Sellers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling author and pet medium Rob Gutro announced the publication of his eighth book, "Pets and the Afterlife 3: Messages from Spirit Dogs." This is the third book in a successful series that teaches grieving pet parents how pets communicate from the afterlife and focuses exclusively on signs from dogs in afterlife.

According to the 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey, sixty-seven percent of U.S. households, or about 85 million families, own a pet. "Coping with pet loss is extremely stressful and is like losing a child to me and many others," Gutro said. "Two of my dogs passed when I was finishing this book, and they provided amazing signs they are still around, as are everyone's dogs."

Through illustrative stories of how pets in spirit give signs to either their pet parents directly, or through interpretive readings with Rob, readers will learn how to recognize and interpret signs on their own from their pets who have passed. Also included is a chapter written by a licensed psychologist whom describes ways of coping with the loss of a beloved pet.

"I wrote this book to bring comfort to people who lost a pet and explain how our dogs and cats give us messages from the other side," Gutro said. He has learned that when it comes to spirits, there is no such thing as a coincidence. He cautions though that people should not jump to conclusions and think everything is a sign. "There has to be a personal meaning or connection," he said.

All of Rob's previous 7 books have made Amazon's best-seller status in the paranormal category. In addition to being a dog parent, who has worked with dog rescues for over a decade, the author is also a medium and paranormal investigator with the Inspired Ghost Tracking of Md. In 2020, he released "Case Files of Inspired Ghost Tracking," a book about their most interesting and provocative cases.

"I write these books to educate and give people understanding to recognize signs on their own," he said. Beginning in January 2021, Rob can provide short readings of your pet whom passed via email for a small fee through PayPal. Reading information is available on his website.

Rob maintains a weekly blog, Facebook and Twitter pages, where he writes about paranormal topics, and where people can share their stories or find other resources on the paranormal. The new book and his other books are available in paperback and E-book, on Amazon.com and other outlets at: http://tinyurl.com/hp92st7.

The author has been featured in the Washington Post, MSNBC, WBZ Newsradio Boston, "Coast to Coast AM" syndicated radio, Paranormal TV's "Do You Believe," and U.S., U.K. and Ireland paranormal radio programs such as Unknown Paranormal Radio, Ghost Chronicles Radio, Haunted Road Media programs as well as many others. See his website for other appearances and interviews.

